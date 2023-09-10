New Podium-Style Apartment Building ‘The Jagger’ Opens For Rentals In Palms

Striking Architecture and Sawtooth Roof Define This Overland Avenue Addition

By Dolores Quintana

Palms has welcomed the completion of “The Jagger,” the most recent addition to a series of modern podium-style apartment buildings lining Overland Avenue.

Situated at 3630 Overland Avenue, just south of Palms Boulevard, this development replaced a trio of small residential and commercial structures with a brand-new six-story building. The structure comprises 74 apartments and ground-floor retail space, with parking accommodations for 94 vehicles spread across three subterranean levels.

Notably, “The Jagger” adheres to Los Angeles’s Transit Oriented Communities guidelines, allowing for a larger structure than standard zoning regulations would permit. In exchange for these development incentives, eight of the apartments will be designated as affordable housing units for extremely low-income residents.

The building now has a variety of studio and one-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 359 to 716 square feet in size. Rent prices at “The Jagger” commence at $2,745 per month for a studio, with rates reaching as high as $5,200 per month for units on the upper floors.

The building’s design, crafted by Hopson Rodstrom Design Workshop, incorporates black perforated metal panels, stucco, courtyards, and patios for residents. Notably, its most distinctive feature is the sawtooth roofline.