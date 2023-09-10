September 11, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Podium-Style Apartment Building ‘The Jagger’ Opens For Rentals In Palms

Photo: hrdwrkshp

Striking Architecture and Sawtooth Roof Define This Overland Avenue Addition

By Dolores Quintana

Palms has welcomed the completion of “The Jagger,” the most recent addition to a series of modern podium-style apartment buildings lining Overland Avenue.

Situated at 3630 Overland Avenue, just south of Palms Boulevard, this development replaced a trio of small residential and commercial structures with a brand-new six-story building. The structure comprises 74 apartments and ground-floor retail space, with parking accommodations for 94 vehicles spread across three subterranean levels. 

Notably, “The Jagger” adheres to Los Angeles’s Transit Oriented Communities guidelines, allowing for a larger structure than standard zoning regulations would permit. In exchange for these development incentives, eight of the apartments will be designated as affordable housing units for extremely low-income residents.

The building now has a variety of studio and one-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 359 to 716 square feet in size. Rent prices at “The Jagger” commence at $2,745 per month for a studio, with rates reaching as high as $5,200 per month for units on the upper floors. 

The building’s design, crafted by Hopson Rodstrom Design Workshop, incorporates black perforated metal panels, stucco, courtyards, and patios for residents. Notably, its most distinctive feature is the sawtooth roofline.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Marc Angeles
News, Real Estate

Federal Challenge to Measure ULA Dismissed: Los Angeles Superior Court Now the Only Arena For ULA Legal Challenge

September 10, 2023

Read more
September 10, 2023

Judge Redirects Controversial Dispute, Leaving Fate of ULA in the Hands of Local Courts By Dolores Quintana On September 5th,...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles General Plan Land Use Element Draft Updates Released

September 10, 2023

Read more
September 10, 2023

CD 11 Councilmember Will Hold Listening Session For Residents  By Dolores Quintana The General Plan Land Use Element of Los...

Photo: Official
News

Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s Magical “Something to Crow About!” Comes to the Westwood Library

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

A Whimsical Farm Adventure for All Ages, Hosted by Friends of Westwood Library By Dolores Quintana A magical puppet show...

Photo: Official
Film, News, Reviews

Film Review: Gran Turismo

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

FILM REVIEWGRAN TURISMORated PG-13135 MinutesReleased August 25th “I would say I’m obsessed with cars,” says Neil Blomkamp, director of the...

Photo: Keemia Zhang
News, Sports

Loyola Marymount University and LA Rams Announce Longterm Partnership

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Rams to Provide Events and Internships for LMU Students “With hearts ablaze, with spirits high, we declare – whose house?...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Thwart Bike Theft and Vehicle Burglary; Suspects Apprehended

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Police Response and Effective Investigations Lead to Arrests and Property Recovery By Dolores Quintana Responding to reports of criminal activities,...
News, Video

(Video) Odd One Out Craft Milk Tea Now Open in Sawtelle

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

They’ve got lines and have sold out. Located at 11301 W. Olympic Boulevard, right next to Article Patisserie in Sawtelle....

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Olivia Rodrigo and Jeni’s Ice Cream: A Sweet Collaboration for ‘GUTS’ Album Release

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Purple Cone Takeover, Exclusive Ice Cream Order ‘Home Scooped Girl’ Delight Fans  By Dolores Quintana In an exciting partnership, Jeni’s...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

In-N-Out’s 75th Anniversary Celebration: Grab Your Tickets Before They’re Gone

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Tickets Selling Fast for In-N-Out’s Historic 75th Anniversary Festival and Concert By Dolores Quintana If you’re an ardent In-N-Out aficionado...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Wendy’s Joins In On The Pumpkin Spice Trend With A Pumpkin Spice Frosty

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Pumpkin Spice Frosty and More, Along with a Charitable Twist As the leaves begin to change and the air turns...
News, Real Estate

Palisadian Tenants Spar With New Building Management

September 6, 2023

Read more
September 6, 2023

Management Workers Were Ordered to Remove the Complex’s Washing Machine By Zach Armstrong After tenants of a Pacific Palisades complex...

Photo: Facebook
News

Two Recent Arrests In Culver City Were Resolved Peacefully Without Incident

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

A Stabbing Involved Juveniles, A Traffic Stop Yielded a Loaded Weapon By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Police Department (CCPD)...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

City of Los Angeles Approves First $150 Million In Expenditures From Measure ULA Tax

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

Funds Allocated from ‘Mansion Tax’ to Assist Vulnerable Communities By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles has initiated the utilization of funds...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New CDC Director Calls for Updated Vaccinations Amidst Hospitalization Surge

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

BA.2.86 Variant on the Horizon, New Booster May Be Available Next Week By Dolores Quintana In a recent call with...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Sees Sixth Week of Rising COVID-19 Transmission; Urges Vigilance

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

Increasing Hospitalizations and Variant Concerns Prompt Heightened Safety Measures By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County is currently grappling with a...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR