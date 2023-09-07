Culver City Police Thwart Bike Theft and Vehicle Burglary; Suspects Apprehended

Police Response and Effective Investigations Lead to Arrests and Property Recovery

By Dolores Quintana

Responding to reports of criminal activities, Culver City Police Department (CCPD) officers successfully thwarted a bike theft and vehicle burglary, resulting in the arrests of suspects involved in these incidents.

The incident unfolded at approximately 2:30 p.m. yesterday, when CCPD officers were dispatched to Rite-Aid, located at 3802 Culver Center Drive, in response to a bike theft in progress. Officers arrived at the scene and apprehended the individuals suspected of involvement in the theft. Following an investigation, both subjects were taken into custody for grand theft, and the apprehension took place without incident.

Approximately an hour later, CCPD officers responded to a separate incident involving a burglary from a motor vehicle in progress at 10182 Culver Blvd. Officers conducted an area check and successfully located the suspect near the intersection of Venice Blvd and National Blvd.

Subsequently, after a comprehensive investigation, the suspect was arrested without any untoward incidents, and the victim’s property was successfully recovered.