September 5, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Sees Sixth Week of Rising COVID-19 Transmission; Urges Vigilance

Photo: Getty Photos

Increasing Hospitalizations and Variant Concerns Prompt Heightened Safety Measures

By Dolores Quintana

Los Angeles County is currently grappling with a sixth consecutive week of rising COVID-19 transmission rates. Health officials emphasize simple yet effective measures to enhance protection against the virus. These measures include opting for outdoor events when feasible, ensuring adequate ventilation indoors by opening windows, and encouraging individuals to undergo testing before congregating.

According to the Los Angeles Times, there were 128 outbreaks being investigated as of August 28, and as of September 4, 168 outbreaks are being investigated. Currently, there are outbreaks at United Talent Agency, Sony Pictures at Television City, National Car Rental/Enterprise Rent-A-Car LAX, City of LA City Attorney’s Office, Floor 5, and ABM Parking Garage. 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also recommends testing for individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who exhibit potential symptoms, such as coughing, fever, headaches, or unusual fatigue. To access free COVID-19 testing within Los Angeles County, residents can visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/covidtests.

Presently, mask-wearing is a matter of personal preference, except in situations where it is mandated during outbreaks or at specific sites. Individuals at a higher risk of severe illness are advised to consider wearing high-quality, well-fitting masks in crowded or inadequately ventilated indoor spaces. For all individuals, the use of masks is strongly recommended on public transit and in healthcare settings. 

Additionally, individuals exposed to COVID-19 should continue masking around others for ten days, and those recovering from COVID-19 should wear masks from day 6 to day 10 after isolation.

Los Angeles County is currently reporting an average of 521 daily COVID-positive hospitalizations, representing a 20 percent increase from the previous week and a twofold increase from four weeks ago. This week, COVID-19-related emergency department visits account for 5.1 percent of total visits, up from 3.2 percent on August 2.

Historically, new variants and sub-variants have contributed to increased transmission. Therefore, Los Angeles County conducts regular sequencing of local COVID-19 specimens to monitor circulating strains and prepare for potential impacts on COVID-19 dynamics.

According to the latest local sequencing data for the two-week period ending August 5, the predominant strain in Los Angeles County was EG.5, constituting 22 percent of sequenced specimens. This marks the first time a strain has accounted for over 20 percent of sequenced specimens since early July. The second most prevalent strain is XBB.1.5, making up nearly 14 percent of sequenced specimens.

While the sequencing of positive specimens requires time, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) utilizes modeling to estimate the proportion of circulating strains. As of September 1, EG.5 is estimated to remain dominant, accounting for 29 percent of current cases in the U.S. region encompassing California and neighboring states.

Individuals who contract COVID-19 are urged to consult their healthcare providers for potential treatments like Paxlovid as soon as symptoms appear. Treatment must commence within five days of symptom onset. To access free telehealth services for treatment inquiries, individuals can contact the Public Health Call Center at 1-833-540-0473, available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles County’s status in the CDC’s Low Hospital Admission Level category is based on 6.3 weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people, reported on August 28 for the seven-day period ending August 19. This figure reflects an increase from 5.2 hospital admissions reported the previous week.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

Four Men Charged in Organized Retail Thefts at Ross Dress for Less Stores in Culver City

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

District Attorney Vows to Combat Organized Crime, ORCTF Makes Arrests By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Late-Night Blaze Engulfs Marina Del Rey Boat in Fiery Spectacle

September 4, 2023

Read more
September 4, 2023

Holiday Weekend Crowd Witnesses Dramatic Firefighting Effort By Dolores Quintana A dramatic boat fire incident was captured on video late...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAFD Crews Uncover Unidentified Male in Concealed Structure Near Culver Boulevard

September 4, 2023

Read more
September 4, 2023

Male Deceased Victim Had Been Shot, Left in Shed-Like Structure in Playa Del Rey By Dolores Quintana  Los Angeles Fire...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fatal Collision Kills Two, Seriously Injures One In Westwood Near Sepulveda and Ohio

September 4, 2023

Read more
September 4, 2023

Investigation Into Crash Underway, Identities of Victims Have Not Been Revealed By Dolores Quintana  A tragic collision involving two vehicles...
News

Talon Smith To Deliver a Highly Anticipated Stellar Performance Of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto no. 3

September 4, 2023

Read more
September 4, 2023

The concert will take place on Saturday, October 7. Internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Talon Smith will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LGBTQ+ Friendly Bar Was The Target of an Arsonist, Asks for Public Support

August 31, 2023

Read more
August 31, 2023

Sorry Not Sorry Endures Business Struggles After Arson Attack  By Keemia Zhang Sorry Not Sorry, a popular Westside bar –...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

City Council Passes Motion Making Selling or Leasing of RVs as Housing Illegal

August 31, 2023

Read more
August 31, 2023

Motion Next Goes to Transportation and Housing and Homelessness Committees By Dolores Quintana Councilmember Traci Park’s motion to the Los...

Photo: Official
News

Film Review: Strays

August 31, 2023

Read more
August 31, 2023

FILM REVIEWSTRAYSRated R93 MinutesReleased August 18th I’m not usually drawn to movies with talking animals. “Strays,” though, is so skillfully...

Photo: Instagram: @sorrynotsorryla
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sorry Not Sorry: Where Fine Whiskey Meets Tiki Magic In Their Spacious Beer Garden

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

The Restaurant Offers SAG-AFTRA, WGA Discount This Summer By Dolores Quintana Sorry Not Sorry is a playful rosé-wine and cocktail-forward...

Photo: Instagram: @sweetladyjanecakeshop
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Savor the Sweet Sound of Beyoncé with Sweet Lady Jane’s Exclusive Pink Lemonade Cupcake

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

Sweet Lady Jane Cake Shop Welcomes Queen Bey to LA with a Limited-Edition Delight  By Dolores Quintana Sweet Lady Jane...

Photo: Getty Photos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Councilwoman Heather Hutt Introduces Motion to Ban Cashless Retail Businesses

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

Move Comes After More Restaurants and Stores Stop Accepting Cash  By Dolores Quintana Council District 10’s Councilwoman, Heather Hutt, has...
News, Video

(Video) Lisa Vanderpump Has Brought Back PUMP Restaurant Right Next To TomTom

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

The PUMP brunch is back, and we’ll see what the future holds for both restaurants. @culvercitywlanews Lisa Vanderpump Has Brought...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

El Segundo Little League Sensation: From Local Team to World Champions

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

Historic Victory, Dodger Stadium Celebration, and a Parade to Remember By Dolores Quintana The Little League World Series victors hailing...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

“Our Dear Dead Drug Lord” Takes Center Stage at Kirk Douglas Theatre

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

A Compelling Journey Through Teenage Turmoil, Runs Through Sept. 17 By Dolores Quintana Kirk Douglas Theatre presents the riveting drama...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Google Empowers Seeks To Empower Small Businesses with Cybersecurity Know-How

August 29, 2023

Read more
August 29, 2023

Collaboration with Local Leaders Enhances Digital Skills and Protects Businesses By Dolores Quintana In collaboration with the Los Angeles County...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR