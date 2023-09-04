September 5, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAFD Crews Uncover Unidentified Male in Concealed Structure Near Culver Boulevard

Photo: Getty Photos

Male Deceased Victim Had Been Shot, Left in Shed-Like Structure in Playa Del Rey

By Dolores Quintana 

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) crews searched a shed-like structure concealed beneath the Culver Boulevard bridge, situated approximately 20 feet above the slow-moving, 10-15 feet deep tidal water within the Ballona Creek flood control channel. The bridge and shed-like structure was located at 13551 W Culver Boulevard. 

During the search, the remains of an approximately 40-year-old male were discovered. The body’s condition, site affiliation, and circumstances of its presence are yet undetermined, but the individual has been confirmed deceased at the scene. There are no reported injuries to any other individuals. 

The victim was shot to death, as reported by ABC 7.com on Saturday. 

Upon receiving joint approval from LAPD Detectives, who are now leading the investigation, and the Medical Examiner’s Investigator, LAFD personnel will provide assistance in the safe and dignified removal of the deceased individual from the shed-like structure. The timing of this operation is yet to be determined.

Positive identification of the decedent, as well as determination of the specific cause, time, and manner of death, will be the responsibility of the Medical Examiner’s Office.

