Culver City Gun Buyback Event Offers Cash for Firearms, No Questions Asked

Culver City Police and Boy Scout Troop 108 Team Up For This City Event

By Dolores Quintana

In an effort to promote community safety and reduce the presence of firearms, the Culver City Police Department, in partnership with Boy Scout Troop 108, is hosting a gun buyback event on Saturday, September 23rd, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event will take place in front of the Culver City Police Department, located at 4040 Duquesne Avenue. Please note that this location has been changed from the initial announcement.

This initiative offers an opportunity for residents to anonymously turn in firearms in exchange for compensation of up to $200 per weapon, with a maximum limit of $300 per person. The event is open to the public, and there will be no questions asked regarding the origin or ownership of the surrendered firearms.

The buyback program aims to remove firearms from households where they may pose potential risks, especially in cases of accidental use, theft, or access by unauthorized individuals. Handguns, rifles, shotguns, assault weapons, and even ghost guns will be accepted during the event.

Ghost guns, typically unregistered and unserialized firearms, are of particular concern due to their potential use in illegal activities. Offering compensation for these weapons provides an incentive for their safe disposal.

The event is made possible through the collaboration between the Culver City Police Department and Boy Scout Troop 108. It highlights the commitment of both law enforcement and community organizations to enhance public safety and prevent gun-related incidents.