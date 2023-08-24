August 25, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Film Review: Blue Beetle

Photo: Official

FILM REVIEW
BLUE BEETLE
Rated PG-13
127 Minutes
Released August 18th

“Whatever you can imagine, I can create,” is a line spoken by the superhero suit that installs itself on the hero in Blue Beetle. Perhaps this could be a commentary on AI, or the fundamental basis of cinema or art, and it encapsulates the attitude of director Angel Manuel Soto. This is a superhero film as if created by Beavis and Butthead, or Dumb & Dumber, or by Chuck Lorre, creator of Two and a Half Men and Big Bang Theory. It’s relatable, it’s messy, it’s a little scattered, it’s a little raunchy, and it’s lovable – a very refreshing take on the plethora of comic book cinema. And the cast, except for Susan Sarandon, who plays the villain, is all Latin or Latin American. Director Soto is from Puerto Rico, and the writer, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, is from Queretano, Mexico. The movie includes many references to Latin American pop culture, and even if you don’t recognize them, you will enjoy the story. This film was originally planned as a streaming-only release, but Warner Bros decided to put it in theatres on a normally slow late summer weekend, and they could not publicize it using the stars because of the industry strikes.

Blue Beetle is a lesser-known DC Comics character who first appeared in the 1930s. with insectoid armor from a symbiotic scarab. The concept in this film is unusual for a superhero film in that the story centers around a family, which is front and center throughout the whole film. The star is “Jaime,” played by Xolo Mariduena, who is a college grad just returning home with a degree and no job. His family has great pride in his accomplishment but is close to losing their home. They call Jaime “Cabezon,” which means big-headed, but they expect him to lift them from their financial straits. Just in time, Jaime has an encounter with a magic scarab which latches on to him symbiotically, giving him insect-like appendages and of course, superpowers. Even the scene where he becomes the Blue Beetle is comedic. We love to make jokes about appendages growing out of the human body, don’t we?

This is the first starring role for Xolo (pronounced “Show-low”) Mariduena, at the age of 22. Born and raised in LA, he won his first series regular role in Parenthood when he was only 10 and has played “Miguel Diaz” on Cobra Kai since 2018. After being cast in Blue Beetle, he realized the difference between TV and film. In TV, you have months or years to build a character for an audience, but in film, you only have two hours. Xolo’s background is Mexican/Cuban/Ecuadorian, and his family instilled a sense of pride in him to make sure he was part of inclusion and diversity in the industry. Of this role, he says, “The only thing on my mind right now is that he’s Latino…I have so much pride in getting to be part of this project.”

Jaime’s movie family are all colorful characters, and the struggle in the movie is not just Jaime’s. The whole family is there with him. George Lopez plays his uncle “Rudy” with typical Lopez ebullience – “People think that crossing the border’s hard. You know what’s hard? The next 20 years!” Rudy says. The stand-out character is “Nana,” played by well-known Mexican actress Adriana Barraza. She lights up the screen with her portrayal. I won’t give away anything else.

Certainly, Blue Beetle is not the most polished Warner Bros/ DC Comics film. At a budget of only about $100 million, it doesn’t have the explosions or the intricate visual effects of most superhero cinema. However, it has something the others don’t have – a huge heart. People at my screening loved it. They were laughing, gasping, clapping. This movie brings Latin American culture into the mainstream. Xolo, wise beyond his years, says, “It’s really wonderful to have my family feel represented. That’s what all great movies do, regardless of ethnicity…when you are able to connect with someone, it means more than just cinema.” In the end, the movie family says, “We can cry now.” This perhaps gives a voice to the struggle of immigrants through the ages. 

Kathryn Whitney Boole has spent most of her life in the entertainment industry, which has been the backdrop for remarkable adventures with extraordinary people.  She is a Talent Manager with Studio Talent Group in Santa Monica. kboole@gmail.com

in Film, Review
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Film, Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Film Review: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

July 19, 2023

Read more
July 19, 2023

FILM REVIEWMISSION IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONERated PG-13163 MinutesReleased July 11th The story in this “Mission: Impossible” chapter, “Dead...

Photo: Official
Film, Life and Arts, News

Film Review: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

FILM REVIEWINDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINYRated PG-13154 MinutesReleased June 30th The director of Indiana Jones and the Dial...

Photo: Official
Film, News

FILM REVIEW GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 3

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

By Kathryn Boole  FILM REVIEWGUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 3Rated PG-13150 MinutesReleased May 5th After seeing Guardians of the Galaxy...
Film, News

Landmark Theater Closing in Former Westside Pavillion

May 12, 2022

Read more
May 12, 2022

Theater will close at the end of month By Sam Catanzaro The Landmark Pico theater at the former Westside Pavillion...

Photo: Courtesy of Venice Arts
Film, Life and Arts, News

Venice Arts Creative Conversations On Producing Documentary Films Zoom Event

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Caitrin Rogers, Producer of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” and “20 Feet From Stardom” Talks About Producing Documentary Films...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR