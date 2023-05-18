May 19, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

FILM REVIEW GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 3

Photo: Official

By Kathryn Boole 

FILM REVIEW
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 3
Rated PG-13
150 Minutes
Released May 5th

After seeing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, I felt like writer/director James Gunn had decided on his music playlist first and then built the story around it. That was a correct guess, as my research revealed. Gunn is acutely aware of the importance of music in cinema, to the point where his films are often crafted, very successfully, around a playlist. While his previous two Guardians films were built from mostly 1960s and 1970’s songs (and some early ‘80’s,) the list of classics on Vol. 3 is from a later vintage, later ’70s, ’80s, 90’s and some from this current century. Among its 17 songs are “Creep” by Radiohead (1993), “Reasons” by Earth, Wind & Fire (1975), “Badlands” by Bruce Springsteen (1975), and most notably, “Dog Days are Over” by Florence & the Machine (2008). 

Music is part of the cultural history of the Guardians’ stories. In the first two “volumes,” the greatest treasure of our hero “Peter Quill” (Chris Pratt) is a mixtape left to him by his late mother. Not surprisingly, Gunn started his career in a rock band called “The Icons.” He also wrote novels and created comic strips for underground and college publications.

Gunn gives his actors the movie’s playlist on set so they can listen to it and become absorbed into the environment of the story. The actors do seem to transform into their imaginative characters completely. Pratt seems genuinely awed by the journey he’s been drawn into as Peter Quill. Chukwudi Iwuji endows his villainous “High Evolutionary” with a hint of conscience. 

I love Pom Klementieff as “Mantis,” and I wished that she was featured more in the first Guardians. Here she is a major character, her innocent demeanor masking an instinctive intelligence. Dave Bautista as “Drax,” Zoe Saldana as “Gamora” and Karen Gillan as “Nebula” are all able to give their exotic characters human emotion. 

Will Poulter is introduced as “Adam Warlock,” a bad guy at first, who experiences an arc of the character. Poulter has been acting since his teens and is best known for The Revenant and Chronicles of Narnia. He and Gunn worked closely together fleshing out his Warlock. 

In the end, it’s the characters that carry this movie, not its relationship to the comic books, nor the fantastic sets, or the special effects. The music sets the environment. There is a scene close to the end which I believe will become iconic, played to the music of “Dog Days Are Over.” This is the heartbeat of the movie and the Bollywood Climax of the story. 

While die-hard Guardians fans are spending nervous energy speculating if this is the last installment in the Guardians franchise and what its place is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, why worry about it? Forget all that and take it out of context. Just enjoy this movie as the wonderful modern-day Fairy Tale that it is!

Kathryn Whitney Boole has spent most of her life in the entertainment industry, which has been the backdrop for remarkable adventures with extraordinary people. She is a Talent Manager with Studio Talent Group in Santa Monica. You can email her at kboole@gmail.co

in Film, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles Dodgers Are Sharply Condemned For Rescinding Invitation To LGBTQ Group

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence Were To Be Honored At Dodger Pride Night In the wake of the Los Angeles...

Photo: More Than A Bake Sale
Dining, Food & Drink, News

More Than A Bake Sale: A Fundraising Event Happening on May 21

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

Several Westside Bakeries and Restaurants Will Be Participating In The Event By Dolores Quintana Tickets for the fundraising event, More...

Photo: Getty Photos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Five Restaurants In Los Angeles Are Under Investigation By The City Attorney

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

The Investigation Concerns Distribution Of A Fee Charged To Customers By Dolores Quintana Five restaurants in Los Angeles are currently...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Westside Restaurants That Offer Writers Guild Of America Discounts

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

Restaurants Rally To The Striking Writers Cause With Food and Beverage Solidarity By Dolores Quintana It is the third week...
News, Video

(Video) New Restaurants On The Way At One Culver: HomeState and Kismet Rotisserie

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

We saw some activity at the space where Kismet Rotisserie is due to open and the Konbi space now has...
News, Video

(Video) A Quick Trip To The Culver City Farmers Market

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

Check out the community open air market and the fun atmosphere of the event. @culvercitywlanews A Quick Trip To The...

KONTRAPUNKTUS
happy news, News

Two Classical Music Performances In Culver City This Weekend

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

KONTRAPUNKTUS and The Westside Youth Orchestra Perform On Saturday By Dolores Quintana Classical music enthusiasts are in for a treat...

Photo: ERBA
happy news, News

ERBA Sawtelle Opens New Flagship Location on Sawtelle With Complimentary Valet

May 16, 2023

Read more
May 16, 2023

A Beautiful Floorplan and Top Tier Products Welcome The Residents Of The Westside By Susan Payne ERBA Sawtelle is the...
News

Shop It Forward Pop-Up Returns, Combining Luxury Fashion and Social Action

May 16, 2023

Read more
May 16, 2023

The highly anticipated annual event, Shop It Forward, organized by The Cause Connection, is back with a five-day extravaganza that...

Photo: Facebook
News

Traci Park Introduces Motion To Monitor Progress On Barrington Plaza Relocations

May 16, 2023

Read more
May 16, 2023

Motion Would Require Updates To The City Council Every Thirty Days By Dolores Quintana Barrington Plaza Apartments, one of 55...

Photo: Facebook
News

Mayor Bass and Councilwoman Yaroslavsky Launch Inside Safe Operation In Beverly Grove

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

Twenty-Six Unhoused People Were Housed And Connected To Services By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky have...
News, Video

(Video) WGA Writer And Member Of WGA West Board Marjorie David Explains Why Not Paying Workers Is Not Good For The Economy

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

She has a great take on why it is short term thinking that will harm everyone. @culvercitywlanews WGA Writer And...

Photo: Children’s Hospital
News, Real Estate

Children’s Hospital To Hold Walk & Play At Santa Monica Pier

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

Honorary Hosts Include Sugar Ray Robinson and Ellen K Walk and Play L.A. is an upcoming family-friendly community event that...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Anne Heche Interred At Hollywood Forever Cemetary

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

Nine Months After Her Death, Private Ceremony Held On Mother’s Day By Dolores Quintana Actress Anne Heche was buried in...

Photo: Barrington Apartments
News, Real Estate

Barrington Plaza Apartments to Remove All Units from Rental Market for Fire Safety Upgrades

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

After Two Fires, in 2013 and 2020, The Decision Was Made To Upgrade Fire Systems In The Building Barrington Plaza...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR