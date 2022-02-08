February 9, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Venice Arts Creative Conversations On Producing Documentary Films Zoom Event

Photo: Courtesy of Venice Arts

Caitrin Rogers, Producer of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” and “20 Feet From Stardom” Talks About Producing Documentary Films

By Dolores Quintana

Venice Arts is a neighborhood arts center that serves low income youth and seeks to provide them with an education in the arts and opportunities to learn from professionals in the industry and a place for local photographers and filmmakers to exhibit their work. This is their mission statement from their website, “To ignite, expand, and transform the lives of Los Angeles’ low-income youth through photography and film education, and use our participatory storytelling practices to amplify the voices of underrepresented communities around the world.”

This Friday, Feb. 11, Venice Arts will hold one in a series of “Creative Conversations” with documentary producer Caitrin Rogers, whose credits include her most recent film, “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain”, the Academy Award Winning film, “20 Feet From Stardom”, the Emmy-winning film “The Tillman Story”, the Grammy-nominated The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silkroad Ensemble. The Zoom event takes place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and is free, however “priority for in-person training programs and financial stipends, including opportunities for paid internship placements, is given to active participants, ages 18-24, in Creative Conversations, as well as young people who are low-income, foster youth, homeless…” You can view the event here

Venice Arts talks about their programs on their website and this is their description of their Youth Program. “Venice Arts’ largest, longest-running program, Art Mentoring & Education, provides a sequenced, Media Arts Education curriculum, college success programs, and creative career development—completely free of charge to low-income young people from throughout Los Angeles. Our Center for Creative Workforce Equity targets young people ages 16-24, offering a sequenced program—from exposure, education, and training through internship placement—that helps build a more equitable and inclusive creative sector. Priority is given to uplifting those whose lives have been most challenged, including homeless, foster, justice involved, and LGBTQ youth.

Through all of our programs we reach over 800 young people each year. As community demand far exceeds our current facility capacities, we turn away approximately 150 low-income youth annually.  95% of youth served are low-income; 53% live in poverty. Just under 50% live in Venice, Mar Vista, Culver City, and neighborhoods with high pockets of poverty on the West Side; the balance live throughout Los Angeles County including Mid-City, South L.A., and Inglewood, and some travel from as far as Norwalk and the Antelope Valley to participate. Most (85%) are youth of color, the majority children of immigrants, and nearly all attend poorly performing public schools and have no access to meaningful creative education.”

You can check out the programs and other events at their website.

in Film, Life and Arts, News
Related Posts
Photo: UCLA Campus Photo
News

UCLA Chancellor Establishes Task Force To Review UCLA Threat Response

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

After Former Lecturer Made Threats A Full Review of Policies Is Needed After the mass violence threat that occured last...

Photo: Culver City Construction Photo, Credit Culver City Website
News

Outdoor Dining Expansion Construction Begins In Downtown Culver City

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Construction Will Cause A Temporary Loss In Dining Space By Dolores Quintana  Culver City has just started a construction project...

Rendering: Warren Techentin Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Five-Story Development Planned in Rancho Park

February 6, 2022

Read more
February 6, 2022

Developer seeks to demolish pair of commercial buildings on Pico By Dolores Quintana A five-story mixed-use development could be coming...
News, Real Estate

Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...

A rendering of a development planned for 3401 La Cienega. Credit: SHoP Architects.
News, Real Estate

Massive La Cienega/Jefferson Metro Station Project Advances

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

Environmental assessment released for 3401 S. La Cienega Boulevard development By Dolores Quintana Australian developer and real estate investment group...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Crime, News

Culver City Report of Suspicious Person Results in Suspect Barricaded in a Stolen U-Haul Truck

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

January 27 incident handled by Culver City Police Department By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police took into custody a woman...

Photo: California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
Crime, News

Culver City Bar Alcohol License Suspended Following Fatal DUI Crash

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

ABC suspends the license of the Cinema Bar in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro State officials have suspended the alcohol...
News

Assemblymember Richard Bloom Drops out of LA County Supervisor Race

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Third District LA County Supervisor race loses a candidate By Dolores Quintana Well regarded and popular County Supervisor candidate for...

Photo: Facebook (@primosdonuts).
Dining, News

LA Rams-Themed Donuts Available at Westside Donut Spot for Superbowl Weekend

February 2, 2022

Read more
February 2, 2022

Support the Rams at Primo’s for the next weekends By Dolores Quintana If you are rooting for the Rams to...

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Los Angeles Takes First Steps to Eliminate Oil Drilling

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

City declares all oil and gas operations in the City a non-conforming land use By Sam Catanzaro.  Los Angeles is...
Crime, News

Apparent Mass Shooting Threat Canceles UCLA in-Person Classes

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

Update: Colorado law enforcement officials have announced that the individual who made threats of a possible shooting at UCLA is...

The scene of Febuary 17, 2021 fatal crash at Olympic and Overland that killed 17-year-old Monique Munoz. Photo: LAPD West Traffic Division (Facebook).
News, Transportation

Despite Vision Zero Traffic Deaths in LA Are Soaring

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

2021 deadliest year in nearly two decades for pedestrians in LA By Sam Catanzaro In 2015, Los Angeles Mayor Eric...
Education, News

CCUSD Mourns the Passing of Coach Nak

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

Submitted by CCUSD The CCUSD Family mourns the passing last week of Tom Nakayama, a longtime math teacher at Culver...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Attempting to Breach Cockpit then Jumping from Departing Airplane at LAX

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, sentenced to 18 months in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro A...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (right) and Mayor Eric Garcetti (left). Photo: Facebook.
News

Local Stakeholders React to Bonin’s Decision Not to Seek Reelection

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Allies and opponents of City Councilmember Mike Bonin weigh in  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s decision...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR