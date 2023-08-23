August 24, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Maple Block Meat Company’s BBQ Extravaganza Continues All Over Los Angeles

Photo: Official

Maple Block Meat Opens Second Location at The Grand Central Market

By Dolores Quintana

Maple Block Meat Company, the Culver City-based delicious barbeque restaurant, and its newest brand Maple Block Chicken have a lot of good news for the fans of their tasty barbeque, especially this weekend. 

Both Maple Block Meat and Chicken will be a part of Smorgasburg’s Annual BBQ Day this Sunday in Downtown Los Angeles at The Row. The yearly event has a mindboggling lineup of barbecue delights featuring some of SoCal’s finest pitmasters, including Maple Block Meat Company, Maple Block Chicken, “Cambodian Cowboy” from the LBC @battambongbbq, the Texas-Armenian flair of III Mas Barbecue @iii_mas_bbq, @domestic_bbq’s California crafted flavors, and @dulanville’s Soul Food and Hotville Chicken 

But the barbecue extravaganza doesn’t stop there! We’ve got limited-edition collaborations that are sure to tantalize your taste buds, such as @correasmariscos x @saulitosbbq, @lovehourlosangeles x @smokedandsaltedbarbeque, and @quarantinepizzaco x @as_bbq.

And for those who crave the classics, don’t miss out on the offerings from our regular BBQ vendors, @smokequeenbbq and @blacksugarribco, along with BBQ-themed specials from our existing market vendors. Rock and roll Smorgasburg vendor and pop-up @Evil Cooks will collaborate with @domestic_bbq on a smoked duck taco. You won’t want to miss any of this, but especially that smoked duck taco. 

But that’s not all – Maple Block Meat Co. has exciting news! They’ve opened a second location at Grand Central Market, located at 317 S Broadway in DTLA, where you can savor their signature smoked meats and a few delightful surprises. For chicken enthusiasts, catch Maple Block Chicken at the Santa Monica Main Street Farmer’s Market every Sunday, located at 2640 Main Street in Santa Monica.

