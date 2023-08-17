Culver City’s Residents Invited to Shape Community Safety: Share Your Insights on Hazard Mitigation

Contribute to Enhancing Preparedness Against Threats To Public Safety

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City residents, your voice matters! We invite you to contribute your insights on the recently updated Hazard Mitigation Plan. Please take a few moments to share your thoughts through our survey, accessible via this link: https://bit.ly/44fAHPr. We value your input and encourage your participation by Sunday, September 3.

At its core, the Hazard Mitigation Plan serves as a blueprint for bolstering our community’s resilience against various natural and human-caused threats. These encompass a range of potential events, from earthquakes and droughts to wildfires, as well as hazards posed by human activities such as hazardous material spills, active shooters, and pandemics.

By engaging in mitigation planning, we aim to identify strategies and take proactive measures that can effectively minimize vulnerabilities and mitigate future losses during emergencies or disasters.

Your participation in this questionnaire will provide valuable insights into the City and Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD). By gauging your awareness of natural disasters and human-caused hazards, we seek to assess the community’s knowledge level. Your responses will help us pinpoint areas that might be at risk, enhancing our preparedness efforts.

For those seeking additional details, we encourage you to visit: https://bit.ly/3rwtPOZ. Your input is crucial as we work collaboratively to safeguard our community against the uncertainties posed by various hazards