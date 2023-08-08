August 9, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Just How Big Is The “Swift Lift” and Its Effect On The Local Tourist Economy?

Photo: Facebook

Eras Tour Could Bring $320 Million To Los Angeles During Six-Day Tour Stop 

By Dolores Quintana

A report from The Center for Jobs and the Economy, as part of its ongoing commitment to scrutinizing significant economic trends in California, has unveiled a comprehensive summary delving into the profound impact of the Taylor Swift Eras tour on the economy of the Los Angeles region. It examines the financial impact of this tour with a six-day stand at So-Fi Stadium will have on the city of Los Angeles. Taylor Swift has an undeniable cultural impact on the country and on the state of California, but just how much her tour will boost the economy is remarkable. 

Amidst the backdrop of a region still striving to regain pre-pandemic levels of prosperity, the anticipated economic repercussions of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles. The tour will benefit the city of Inglewood in particular. The forecast suggests a substantial $320 million injection into the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Los Angeles County, factoring in direct, indirect, and induced impacts. Moreover, the local employment sector is projected to flourish, witnessing a surge of 3,300 jobs, while earnings in the vicinity are expected to increase by a commendable $160 million.

The ongoing Taylor Swift tour is anticipated to wield considerable economic influence on the various cities fortunate enough to host her concerts, with estimations reaching as high as $5 billion collectively. Preceding the Los Angeles engagement, reports from different cities underscored the rejuvenating effects these events had on local tourism industries and city centers still grappling with pandemic-induced setbacks. The case of Los Angeles is no exception. Although the local tourism landscape has been on an upward trajectory, it still lags behind its pre-pandemic zenith. For instance, the hotel job sector in the City of Los Angeles remains around 15% below its pre-pandemic pinnacle.

Importantly, the aforementioned estimates exclusively encompass the economic activities linked to the six event dates. Particularly for out-of-town attendees, further expenditures are likely to ensue as many extend their stay to explore other popular tourist destinations within the region.

The analytical foundation of the Center For Jobs and the Economy report is built upon several key assumptions:

  1. Sold-out Crowds at SoFi Stadium: The calculations are premised on the assumption of six nights of sold-out attendance at the 70,240-seat SoFi Stadium. This figure is adjusted to account for seating blocked off for the stage set and free tickets, resulting in a 95% occupancy rate.
  1. Ticket Prices and Attendee Spending: Although current trends indicate diminishing ticket prices, the average ticket cost for the ongoing tour is approximately $700. Data from a recent national survey by QuestionPro suggests an average expenditure of $1,328 per concert-goer for the Taylor Swift tour, covering expenses like tickets, outfits, merchandise, food, drink, and travel. Adjustments are made for ticket prices and estimated merchandise spending.
  1. Hotel Room Rates: The assumed average hotel room rate during the venue nights is $302, with a 16% premium for hotels closer to the stadium. This increase aligns with the trend observed in larger cities hosting the tour.
  1. Distribution of Revenues: Around 20% of concert expenses and venue merchandise sales are predicted to remain within the region. The venue is projected to retain 20% of merchandise sales. The remainder, not generating additional California economic activity but taxed at California rates, is attributed to Taylor Swift and her management company located in Nashville, Tennessee.
  1. Corporate Income Taxation and Operating Expenses: The holding entity for the tour is treated as taxed at corporate income rates. Operating expenses are approximated at 20%.
  1. Ticket Resale Value: An assumption that 5% of tickets are sold in the Denver market, with an average resale value of $1,605, adds another layer of income to area households.
  2. Indirect and Induced Effects: Economic multipliers from the Bureau of Economic Analysis RIMS-II input-output are applied for Los Angeles County.
in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Shakespeare Meets Pooh: The Actors’ Gang Returns to Culver City with a Whimsical Mashup

August 9, 2023

Read more
August 9, 2023

16th Annual Shakespeare in the Park Event Free To Everyone, Great Family Event By Dolores Quintana  A delightful blend of...

Photo: Best Friends Animal Society
News, Upbeat Beat

Best Friends Animal Shelter Has Two Pets Named Taylor Swift and Reputation Looking For Forever Homes

August 8, 2023

Read more
August 8, 2023

The American Staffordshire Terriers and Tortie Cat Are Available For Adoption Now  By Dolores Quintana Best Friends Animal Society is...

Photo: Facebook
News

CCPD Officers Resolve Tense Standoff with Mentally Distressed Individual

August 7, 2023

Read more
August 7, 2023

Officers De-Escalate Situation Involving Armed Subject Near Local Store  By Dolores Quintana On August 4 at 6:30 pm, Culver City...

Photo: Facebook
News

Homicide Investigation Unfolds After Family Disturbance in Culver City

August 7, 2023

Read more
August 7, 2023

Authorities Call for Public Cooperation in Ongoing Investigation By Dolores Quintana  A tragic incident unfolded on August 5th, 2023, when...

Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles City Workers To Go On Strike Tuesday For One Day, Some Services Affected

August 7, 2023

Read more
August 7, 2023

First Such Strike In The City For 15 Years, WGA and SAG-AFTRA To Join Picket Line By Dolores Quintana Los...

Photo: TCA Architects
News, Real Estate

Carmel Partners’ Latest Development Replacing Single-Family Homes On Bundy Drive

August 6, 2023

Read more
August 6, 2023

Trio of Modern Apartment Buildings South of Metro’s Expo/Bundy Station Neighborhood By Dolores Quintana Carmel Partners advances with its ambitious...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Committee Approves $58.1 Million Plan to Shield Tenants from Eviction

August 6, 2023

Read more
August 6, 2023

Measure Ula “Mansion Tax” Funds Allocated for Emergency Assistance By Dolores Quintana On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council’s Housing...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Data Challenges Misconceptions About Unhoused Individuals in the Golden State

August 6, 2023

Read more
August 6, 2023

California’s Homeless Population Predominantly Comprised of Locals By Dolores Quintana According to a recent study from the University of California,...

Photo: Instagram: @sir_tanky2023
News

Identity of the Man Found In Malibu Lagoon Has Been Released

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

Musician and Rapper From Sylmar Identified By Coroner  By Dolores Quintana The body of a deceased man discovered inside a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Health Officials Stress Access to Testing and Treatment Amid Slight Rise in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

Residents Urged to Test and Seek Early Treatment to Reduce COVID-19 Spread  By Dolores Quintana As COVID-19 hospitalizations and emergency...

Photo: SBS Distribution
News, Real Estate

Film Review: Passages

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

FILM REVIEW: PASSAGESRating:  NC-17Running Time:  92 MinutesRelease Date: August 4, 2023 At The Movies With…Lady Beverly Cohn, Editor-at-Large As a...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Apprehended After Series of Burglaries and Carjacking in L.A.

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

Investigation by Police Leads to Arrest of Armed Carjacker, Burglar By Dolores Quintana A carjacking and a string of burglaries...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ginza Nishikawa’s ‘Summer of Shokupan’ Continues With Nishikawa Night Market

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

Join the Celebration of Exquisite Flavors at the First Stateside Anniversary Event By Dolores Quintana In honor of their first...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

PLANTA Opens First West Coast Location in Marina Del Rey, with Brentwood Restaurant Set to Debut Soon

August 2, 2023

Read more
August 2, 2023

Brand Urban Facilitates West Coast Expansion Of PLANTA Restaurants On The Westside By Dolores Quintana Brand Urban, a leading real...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Nicole Rucker Reveals That a Second Fat + Flour Location Is in the Works

August 2, 2023

Read more
August 2, 2023

The Chef Drops Hints About the Location, But Says It Will Be In Culver City Chef, author, and pie queen...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR