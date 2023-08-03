August 4, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Health Officials Stress Access to Testing and Treatment Amid Slight Rise in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Photo: Getty Photos

Residents Urged to Test and Seek Early Treatment to Reduce COVID-19 Spread 

By Dolores Quintana

As COVID-19 hospitalizations and emergency department visits show a slight increase in Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is emphasizing the importance of easy access to testing and treatment for residents. These measures can help curb the spread of infection and prevent severe illness from COVID-19.

With reported COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in the county, Public Health officials are reminding residents to take precautions by getting tested if exposed or experiencing symptoms. Symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, runny nose, fatigue, and body aches should prompt individuals to stay home and seek treatment promptly.

Testing plays a crucial role in reducing the spread of COVID-19, particularly among vulnerable populations. Free at-home test kits are widely available through community partners, libraries, and public health clinics across Los Angeles County. In the week ending on July 30, 2023, Public Health distributed 305,946 antigen test kits, bringing the total number of test kits distributed in June and July 2023 to over 2 million. To find out how and where to obtain free test kits, residents can visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/covidtests.

For individuals who test positive, accessing treatment is made easy in Los Angeles County. Public Health offers free telehealth services, including medicine delivery to those in need. Beginning treatment within five days of symptom onset can prevent severe illness and reduce the duration of COVID-19 positivity. Early evidence also suggests that treatment may lower the risk of developing long COVID. For free telehealth services and other COVID-19 resources, residents can contact the Public Health Call Center at 1-833-540-0473. The hotline operates seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

As fall approaches, Los Angeles County residents are encouraged to consult their healthcare providers about updating protection against COVID-19, flu, and, for individuals aged 60 years or older or young children, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to issue vaccination guidance for the upcoming fall COVID-19 vaccine in the following weeks. Public Health will collaborate with community partners to ensure residents have easy access to the updated COVID-19 vaccine and other recommended vaccines for protection during the fall and winter. Public Health will wait for vaccination guidance from the FDA and CDC regarding the anticipated fall vaccine before updating appropriate vaccination safety protections for healthcare workers.

Following the lifting of the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine requirements for healthcare workers on August 5, 2023, Los Angeles County will rescind the current Health Officer Order, COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Healthcare Workers. While the COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be mandatory for healthcare workers, they are encouraged to stay up to date on their vaccinations. Keeping healthcare workers vaccinated helps reduce the risk to both patients and staff, as vaccines provide robust protection against severe illness.

Healthcare workers should continue wearing well-fitting masks when providing care or working in person with patients, clients, and residents and in patient care areas in healthcare and direct care settings per the Health Officer Order, Required Masking of Workers in Healthcare and Direct Care Settings.

Public Health will continue to monitor COVID-19 trends in Los Angeles County, and any significant changes in transmission levels, hospitalizations, or Early Alert Metrics will prompt a review and revision of current policies.

As of July 31, Los Angeles County remains at the CDC Low Hospital Admission Level with 3.0 weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people for the seven-day period ending July 22. Hospital Admission Levels have replaced COVID-19 Community Levels. Public Health reports COVID-19 data weekly, providing essential insights into the case, wastewater, emergency department, hospitalization, and death data over the past four weeks in Los Angeles County.

