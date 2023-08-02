Hey, Sunshine Kitchen: A Plant-Based Paradise Blossoms in Culver City, CA

The restaurant’s Grand Opening Is On Saturday, August 5

By Dolores Quintana

Hey, Sunshine Kitchen, a new and eagerly anticipated plant-based fast-casual restaurant, is ready to serve the public with its grand opening on Saturday, August 5th. Located at 3863 Overland Avenue in Culver City, California, the restaurant boasts a unique, curated non-GMO menu proudly owned by the renowned vegan chefs, authors, and moms Jenny Engel and Heather Golden Ray. Their mission is to inspire the Los Angeles community to embrace healthier eating through the power of plant-based cuisine, contributing to a greener, more sustainable future. The restaurant is located at 3863 Overland Avenue in Culver City, CA 90232.

Culver City’s community is invited to join in the celebration of its grand opening with a family and pet-friendly event on Saturday, August 5. The festivities will include fun face painting, distributing butterfly-shaped wildflower seed papers for future planting, and much more. For additional details, visit Hey, Sunshine Kitchen online.

The menu features an array of delicious, 100% plant-based dishes, all sustainably sourced to ensure the highest quality. The mouthwatering offerings range from warm bowls, salads, tacos, and sandwiches to refreshing fresh juices and vibrant kids’ meals.

Some of the standout menu items include:

Mediterranean Chickpea Bowl: Featuring Sunshine rice, crispy house chickpea patty, cucumber, purple cabbage, house pickles, fresh mint, shoestring onions, and lemon herb aioli.

Backyard BBQ Tofu Salad: Consisting of organic BBQ tofu, fresh salad greens, sweet potato, slaw, sautéed cauliflower, grilled corn, diced tomato, shoestring onions, fresh cilantro, massaged kale, house pickles, and lime wedge, complemented by buttermilk ranch.

Avocado Crunch Bowl: An enticing combination of brown rice, sesame-crusted avocado, dried cranberries, cucumber, diced tomato, shredded carrot, sweet potato, purple cabbage, slivered almonds, sunflower seeds, massaged kale, house pickles, and a zesty lemon dijon vinaigrette.

Baja Fish Taco: A delightful crispy plant-based fish filet accompanied by shredded cabbage, house pickles, tomato, red onion, cilantro, and jalapeño crema, all wrapped in a corn tortilla and served with a lime wedge.

Kids Meals: Offering a selection of plant-based chicken, mac and cheese, and crispy house-made chickpea nuggets specially designed to appeal to the younger audience.

Co-founder Jenny Engel shares, “Cooking has been our passion since we were five, and we’ve always prioritized the health of the planet. After running Los Angeles’ first vegan cooking school, Spork Foods, we launched Hey, Sunshine Kitchen to continue our commitment to crafting delectable plant-based meals that positively impact the environment for future generations.” As part of their dedication to sustainability, Hey, Sunshine Kitchen has teamed up with Friends of Ballona Wetlands to support pollinator conservation. On Mondays, guests will receive complimentary pollinator-friendly plants with meal purchases while supplies last. This initiative aligns with the restaurant’s vision of promoting a more eco-friendly future. The program’s inaugural corporate sponsor is Follow Your Heart, a leading plant-based food company known for championing sustainability.

Co-founder Heather Golden Ray explains, “We envisioned starting a restaurant together to offer sustainable and delicious meals to our beloved community. Sunshine Kitchen’s philosophy is to create non-GMO plant-based foods that taste amazing without compromising on the textures and flavors people love.”