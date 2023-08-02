Chef Nicole Rucker Reveals That a Second Fat + Flour Location Is in the Works

The Chef Drops Hints About the Location, But Says It Will Be In Culver City

Chef, author, and pie queen Nicole Rucker has had a successful stand at the Grand Central Market called Fat + Flour for three years now, started with the help of a Kickstarter campaign in 2020. Fat + Flour has weathered the pandemic, and as of March 2023, Rucker updated her Kickstarter and said, “ I am happy to say that as of March 1 this year, it looks like business is ‘back to normal’ whatever that means. Our sales continue to grow, and our hours have expanded and will expand again soon.”

The big update was in a post shared by Rucker on her personal Instagram account on July 28.

She said, “A story for your Friday night: when I first moved to LA, my roommate and I used to do our laundry next door to a cafe that was absolutely of a time- bad coffee, plastic wrapped bagels, refrigerated croissants (why?!) terrible lighting, but it was free internet, and laundry was nearby so it was easy to hang out. I used to sit in that cafe and think about all the ways I’d change that place. Make it better, more delicious, brighter. Never did I ever think someday I’d have the keys to that literal cafe.”

She also acknowledges that the last three years have been trying, “I also didn’t see myself opening a second location because, to be honest, the last three years have been HARD.”

The post goes on to state, “So that’s how I am telling you that pretty soon there will be another place for pie and cookies, and it’s on the west side, but I can’t tell you the address yet (I’m just not ready to say!), and I don’t know when we will open.”

The great news is that the Westside will have a version of Fat + Flour in the future. When that day happens isn’t known, nor is the address, but it is encouraging for all of the fans of Nicole’s bakery magic that the time is approaching.