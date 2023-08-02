August 3, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Chef Nicole Rucker Reveals That a Second Fat + Flour Location Is in the Works

Photo: Instagram

The Chef Drops Hints About the Location, But Says It Will Be In Culver City

Chef, author, and pie queen Nicole Rucker has had a successful stand at the Grand Central Market called Fat + Flour for three years now, started with the help of a Kickstarter campaign in 2020. Fat + Flour has weathered the pandemic, and as of March 2023, Rucker updated her Kickstarter and said, “ I am happy to say that as of March 1 this year, it looks like business is ‘back to normal’ whatever that means. Our sales continue to grow, and our hours have expanded and will expand again soon.”

The big update was in a post shared by Rucker on her personal Instagram account on July 28. 

She said, “A story for your Friday night: when I first moved to LA, my roommate and I used to do our laundry next door to a cafe that was absolutely of a time- bad coffee, plastic wrapped bagels, refrigerated croissants (why?!) terrible lighting,  but it was free internet, and laundry was nearby so it was easy to hang out. I used to sit in that cafe and think about all the ways I’d change that place. Make it better, more delicious, brighter. Never did I ever think someday I’d have the keys to that literal cafe.” 

She also acknowledges that the last three years have been trying, “I also didn’t see myself opening a second location because, to be honest, the last three years have been HARD.”

The post goes on to state, “So that’s how I am telling you that pretty soon there will be another place for pie and cookies, and it’s on the west side, but I can’t tell you the address yet (I’m just not ready to say!), and I don’t know when we will open.”

The great news is that the Westside will have a version of Fat + Flour in the future. When that day happens isn’t known, nor is the address, but it is encouraging for all of the fans of Nicole’s bakery magic that the time is approaching.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

PLANTA Opens First West Coast Location in Marina Del Rey, with Brentwood Restaurant Set to Debut Soon

August 2, 2023

Read more
August 2, 2023

Brand Urban Facilitates West Coast Expansion Of PLANTA Restaurants On The Westside By Dolores Quintana Brand Urban, a leading real...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hey, Sunshine Kitchen: A Plant-Based Paradise Blossoms in Culver City, CA

August 2, 2023

Read more
August 2, 2023

The restaurant’s Grand Opening Is On Saturday, August 5  By Dolores Quintana Hey, Sunshine Kitchen, a new and eagerly anticipated...

Photos: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
News

Film Review: Barbie

August 2, 2023

Read more
August 2, 2023

FILM REVIEWBARBIERated PG-13114 MinutesReleased June 21st Please forgive me if I have a different take on the Barbie movie than...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Recent High School Graduate Earns Girl Scout Gold Award with Inspiring Neurodiversity Project

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

Scout Awarded For Creating a Safe Sensory Space for the Neurodivergent Community Abigail J., a recent high school graduate from...

Photo: Facebook
News

Clear the Shelters™ Returns to Los Angeles County for the 9th Year, Bringing Joy to Pets and Families

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

DACC, NBC4, and Telemundo 52 Campaign To Find Animals Homes Throughout August By Dolores Quintana The County of Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Upbeat Beat

Metro LA Expands Services and Shuttle Routes to Accommodate Over 60,000 Fans per Concert

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

Trains To Run Every 15 Minutes, and Train Service Runs Until 2:00 a.m. By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County...
News

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Hosts Sixth Sense in Beverly Hills

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

By Susan Payne This August, spiritual leader, humanitarian and peacemaker Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is making a visit to...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

UCLA’s EPI Lab Spearheads Innovative Research on Public Health Challenges

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

Current Study Offers Testing of Illicit Substances To Prevent Overdoses, Deaths By Dolores Quintana As accident overdoses of fentanyl are...
News, Video

(Video) Ribbon Cutting For The Opening of Sogno Toscana In Santa Monica

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

Santa Monica Mayor Pro Tem Lana Negrete and City Council Member Phil Brock were there to welcome the new restaurant...

Photo: Facebook
Entertainment, News

LA County Board of Supervisors Sends Letter AMPTP Urging Return To Negotiations

July 31, 2023

Read more
July 31, 2023

Supervisor Horvath Announces Research Into Supporting Local Small Businesses By Keemia Zhang The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors organized...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Possible Eviction Looms for Los Angeles Tenants with Unpaid Pandemic Rent

July 31, 2023

Read more
July 31, 2023

Deadline of August 1 Raises Concerns of a Homelessness Spike By Dolores Quintana Tenants residing in Los Angeles are bracing...

Photo: Morphosis
News, Real Estate

A Striking Self Storage Facility Is In The Works For Westchester

July 30, 2023

Read more
July 30, 2023

Morphosis-Designed Structure Is Not Like Any Other Self Storage By Dolores Quintana Morphosis, the prominent Culver City-based architecture firm founded...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Luxury Real Estate News Website The Dirt Is No More

July 30, 2023

Read more
July 30, 2023

The Dirt Team Will Continue Reporting At Sister Site Without warning, The Dirt.com, a luxury real estate news website, ceased...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles Challenges City’s Rent Freeze in Latest Legal Battle

July 28, 2023

Read more
July 28, 2023

AAGLA Files Lawsuit Over Pandemic-Driven Rent Regulations  By Dolores Quintana A non-profit association consisting of rental housing providers and residential...

Photo: Official
News

New Interim Housing Project Seeks to Combat Homelessness Crisis in Los Angeles’ Council District Five

July 28, 2023

Read more
July 28, 2023

Modular Structures Would Be Built To House 30 Angelenos In 2024 By Dolores Quintana In response to the escalating homelessness...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR