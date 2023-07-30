A Striking Self Storage Facility Is In The Works For Westchester

Morphosis-Designed Structure Is Not Like Any Other Self Storage

By Dolores Quintana

Morphosis, the prominent Culver City-based architecture firm founded by Thom Mayne, the 2005 Pritzker Prize winner, is widely recognized for its remarkable contributions to local architecture. With a portfolio encompassing iconic landmarks like the Caltrans District 7 headquarters in Downtown Los Angeles, the West Coast campus of Emerson College in Hollywood, and the new Orange County Museum of Art, the firm’s innovative designs have left a lasting impression on the city’s skyline.

The latest endeavor undertaken by Morphosis, in partnership with Chicago-based Cardiff Mason Development, is a self-storage complex located just west of the 405 Freeway in Westchester. A mortuary formerly occupied the project site at 7366 Osage Avenue, and now, the firms are embarking on a venture that deviates from the conventional approach to real estate assets.

Spanning approximately 50,000 square feet, the forthcoming building will feature three above-grade levels, three below-grade levels, and parking for 17 vehicles. The distinctive aspect of the design sets it apart from typical self-storage facilities found throughout the region. Instead of the ubiquitous orange roll-down doors seen in most Public Storage projects, the Osage Avenue development showcases a metal exterior embellished with inlaid text, complemented by a striking yellow painted wall beneath exterior screens.

The project’s initial study, as released by the City of Los Angeles, indicates that construction is expected to take approximately 23 months. Morphosis and Cardiff Mason Development will collaborate throughout this period to bring their innovative vision to life, creating a self-storage complex that breaks the mold and introduces a fresh twist to this property type.