Fugitive Wanted for Child Sexual Assault In Pennsylvania Arrested By CCPD Officers

Unhoused Subject Apprehended in Downtown Culver City

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City Police Department (CCPD) Officers made a significant arrest on Thursday night, apprehending an unhoused individual known to frequent the downtown area and local parks. During the encounter, the officers discovered that the subject had active warrants issued by the state of Pennsylvania relating to a series of heinous crimes, including sexual assaults of a child.

At approximately 9:30 pm, CCPD Officers initiated contact with the individual and began their routine investigation. To their dismay, they uncovered that the suspect was wanted in Pennsylvania for multiple charges, including rape, incest, terrorist threats, and numerous indecent assaults involving a child under the age of 13.

CCPD Officers promptly contacted the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania detectives to share their findings. Those detectives expressed their gratitude for the diligent efforts of the Culver City officers, who had successfully located the fugitive and thought to check his record out of state.

Without incident, the suspect was placed under arrest and subsequently booked at the Culver City Police Department, where he will await further legal proceedings.