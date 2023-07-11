Discover Serenity at West LA College: Join the Morning Yoga Session in a Scenic Outdoor Setting

Experience Peace and Harmony Amidst Nature at the Wildcat Walkway, Followed by a Campus Tour

By Dolores Quintana

West LA College invites yoga enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels to participate in an invigorating morning yoga session on Saturday, July 15, 2023. The picturesque campus provides the perfect backdrop for a tranquil outdoor experience. Remember to bring your mat!

From 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, participants can indulge in a rejuvenating yoga session accompanied by the soothing sounds of World Music. The Wildcat Walkway, adorned with a captivating sculpture, will serve as the gathering point for this peaceful exercise. The event is open to all, whether you are a seasoned yogi or a beginner taking your first steps into the practice. Best of all, the yoga session and parking are free of charge. To assist with event planning, organizers kindly request that attendees RSVP ahead of time.

Participants are invited to join a brief walking tour of the campus after the yoga session. This presents a fantastic opportunity to explore the beautiful West LA College grounds and learn more about the educational institution.

To attend this serene morning of yoga, mark your calendars for Saturday, July 15, 2023, and make your way to West Los Angeles College’s Wildcat Walkway. The college is located at 9000 Overland Avenue in Culver City. Remember, an RSVP is needed for parking, so be sure to secure your spot.