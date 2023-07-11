July 12, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Discover Serenity at West LA College: Join the Morning Yoga Session in a Scenic Outdoor Setting

Experience Peace and Harmony Amidst Nature at the Wildcat Walkway, Followed by a Campus Tour

By Dolores Quintana

West LA College invites yoga enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels to participate in an invigorating morning yoga session on Saturday, July 15, 2023. The picturesque campus provides the perfect backdrop for a tranquil outdoor experience. Remember to bring your mat!

From 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, participants can indulge in a rejuvenating yoga session accompanied by the soothing sounds of World Music. The Wildcat Walkway, adorned with a captivating sculpture, will serve as the gathering point for this peaceful exercise. The event is open to all, whether you are a seasoned yogi or a beginner taking your first steps into the practice. Best of all, the yoga session and parking are free of charge. To assist with event planning, organizers kindly request that attendees RSVP ahead of time.

Participants are invited to join a brief walking tour of the campus after the yoga session. This presents a fantastic opportunity to explore the beautiful West LA College grounds and learn more about the educational institution.

To attend this serene morning of yoga, mark your calendars for Saturday, July 15, 2023, and make your way to West Los Angeles College’s Wildcat Walkway. The college is located at 9000 Overland Avenue in Culver City. Remember, an RSVP is needed for parking, so be sure to secure your spot.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Introduces LA Supervisor Kathryn Barger At The Bizzy Awards

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

During the awards, the former mayor talked about how long he had known and worked with Kathryn Barger. @culvercitywlanews Former...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

PetSmart Settles Lawsuit, Agrees to Pay $1.46 Million for Overcharging Customers

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

Los Angeles County District Attorney Announced Settlement On July 6 By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

West LA Man Sentenced to Prison for $9 Million COVID-19 Loan Fraud

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

The Accused Misappropriated Funds, Faces Lengthy Incarceration By Dolores Quintana Andrew Marnell, a resident of West Los Angeles, has been...

Photo: Official
News

MOVE Culver City Unveils Conceptual Designs for Downtown Corridor Transformation

July 10, 2023

Read more
July 10, 2023

City Council to Review Plans for Sustainable Mobility and Enhanced Public Spaces By Dolores Quintana During its meeting on July...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Controller’s Report Reveals $72.87 Million in Idle Special Funds

July 10, 2023

Read more
July 10, 2023

Funds Could Be Used To Pay For Housing and Homelessness Services By Dolores Quintana LA City Controller Kenneth Meija’s office...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Palms Neighborhood Experiences Continued Growth as Mixed-Use Developments Expand Along Venice Boulevard

July 9, 2023

Read more
July 9, 2023

The Three Story Mixed-Use Building Will Contain 54 Units and 70 Parking Spaces By Dolores Quintana The vibrant collection of...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Farmers Insurance Joins Allstate and State Farm in Restricting New Homeowner Policies in California

July 9, 2023

Read more
July 9, 2023

Companies Claim Inflation and Extreme Weather Events Are To Blame  By Dolores Quintana Starting on July 3, 2023, Farmers Insurance...

Photo: Facebook
News

California Attorney General Releases 2022 Hate Crime Report, Calls for Action Against Rising Hate Incidents

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

Statistics Shows Increase in Reported Hate Crimes Against LGBTQ Rose 29 Percent By Dolores Quintana California Attorney General Rob Bonta...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

California Highway Patrol’s Independence Day Enforcement Reveals Alarming Consequences of Unsafe Driving

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

Sixty-Eight Lives Lost, Speed and Impaired Driving Highlighted as Major Contributors By Dolores Quintana The aftermath of the California Highway...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Police Department Seeks Public’s Assistance in Identifying Additional Victims of Sexual Assault

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

Detectives Believe Additional Victims Might Have Yet To Come Forward By Dolores Quintana In an effort to identify potential unreported...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef David Chang’s New Food Show Secret Chef Will Delight Audiences with Unconventional Twists

July 6, 2023

Read more
July 6, 2023

Meet Jazmin Tyler, A Home Cook Ready to Shake Up the Culinary World in the Show’s First Season  By Dolores...

Photo: Instagram: @33Taps
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Unwind and Savor the Savings: 33 Taps Happy Hour Delights in Culver City

July 6, 2023

Read more
July 6, 2023

Two Happy Hours Offer Discounted Food and Drinks By Dolores Quintana 33 Taps in Culver City is now offering a...

Photo: Instagram @alecicecream
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Erewhon Unveils A Regenerative Organic Honey Blueberry Lavender Shake, a Dairy Delight to Savor

July 6, 2023

Read more
July 6, 2023

Indulge in the A2 Dairy Shake, Crafted with Alexandre Family Farm’s Finest Ingredients By Dolores Quintana Erewhon, the popular health...
News, Video

(Video) Interview With Santa Monica City Council Member Caroline Torosis At The UNITE Here 11 Picket Line.

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

UNITE Here Local 11 called a hotel workers’ strike on July 2 after the hotel owners refused to sign a...

Photo: Official
Film, Life and Arts, News

Film Review: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

FILM REVIEWINDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINYRated PG-13154 MinutesReleased June 30th The director of Indiana Jones and the Dial...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR