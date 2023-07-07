California Highway Patrol’s Independence Day Enforcement Reveals Alarming Consequences of Unsafe Driving

Sixty-Eight Lives Lost, Speed and Impaired Driving Highlighted as Major Contributors

By Dolores Quintana

The aftermath of the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) recent Independence Day Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) serves as a somber reminder of the severe outcomes resulting from unsafe driving behaviors.

During the Independence Day MEP, which took place from 6:01 p.m. on Friday, June 30, until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, a total of 68 individuals lost their lives in crashes throughout the state. Shockingly, nearly half of the vehicle occupants who died within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing seat belts.

As unsafe speed remains the leading cause of crashes in California, the CHP placed special emphasis on enforcing speed limits during the recent MEP. CHP officers issued over 9,700-speed citations throughout the extended Independence Day weekend.

Moreover, the holiday enforcement effort witnessed a significant number of impaired drivers being apprehended on California’s roadways. CHP officers made 1,224 arrests for driving under the influence, equivalent to an average of one DUI arrest every five minutes.

“The outcomes of this MEP are concerning and underscore the necessity for responsible behavior behind the wheel,” stated CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “All these tragic deaths could have been prevented, and their impact on the loved ones left behind will be everlasting.”

In an effort to safeguard travelers on California’s roadways during holidays, the CHP conducts six MEPs annually. The next MEP is scheduled for Labor Day weekend. Throughout the holiday weekend, all available uniformed members of the Department will be on patrol to enhance public safety, discourage unsafe driving behavior, and take necessary enforcement action as required.