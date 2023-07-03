Metro Introduces Fare Capping for TAP Users, Redefining Commuter Savings

Unlimited Rides for $5 a Day: Metro’s Fare System Update Simplifies Payments

Exciting news for riders of the Metro! Starting tomorrow, a new fare system will be implemented, revolutionizing the way commuters pay for their journeys. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is introducing fare capping, affectionately known as “cappin’ the TAP,” to make traveling more convenient and cost-effective.

For most riders, this change requires no immediate action. Here’s what you need to know to keep riding smoothly. To ride the Metro, simply use your TAP card and pay as you go with stored value. The regular fare of $1.75, which includes two hours of free transfers, remains the same. The exciting update is that your TAP card will now automatically cap your fare at $5 per day or $18 for a seven-day period. This means you can enjoy unlimited rides for just $5 a day or $18 for a whole week. The more you ride, the more you save.

As part of this transition, the MTA will no longer be selling daily, seven-day, and 30-day passes. Instead, riders will pay-as-you-go, eliminating the need to pay upfront for passes. However, if you have already purchased a pass, rest assured that you can still use it after July 1.

It’s important to note that while cash payment is still accepted, to benefit from the fare-capping feature, it’s crucial to use a TAP card. TAP cards are available for purchase at TAP machines located at Metro Rail and Busway stations, Metro Customer Centers, and various stores. Each card costs $2 and can be used for up to 15 years, making it a worthwhile investment for frequent riders.

Additional changes include the J Line, which will now have a fare of $1.75 without any additional charges. For senior and disabled passengers, the fare during peak hours will remain at 75 cents, while off-peak hours will be 35 cents. The daily fare cap for this group will be $2.50, and the weekly cap will be $5.

In a move benefiting students, fares will be reduced from $1 to 75 cents. Students will also have a daily cap of $2.50 and a weekly cap of $6. However, for students who have a GoPass, these changes will not affect them until they transition to adult fares.

LIFE riders are encouraged to select their 20 free rides at the beginning of each month from the TAP app, TAP vendors, taptogo.net, or by calling 866.TAPTOGO. After enjoying the 20 rides, they will be eligible to participate in fare capping.

What Stays the Same

Riders will continue to receive 2 hours of free one-way transfers with each paid ride on TAP.

Senior/Disabled riders will continue to take advantage of peak ($.75) and off-peak pricing ($.35).

How to Check Your Progress:

When you tap on the bus fareboxes or TAP validators at rail stations, the display will show how much Stored Value (money) is being deducted or whether the ride is free. More detailed information, including your fare capping status, will be available on the TVMs, the TAP app, on taptogo.net , or by calling TAP Customer Service at 866.827.8646.

You can also easily check your progress toward a 1-Day or 7-Day cap at taptogo.net/card-status with the new fare-capping tool (available on July 1). You do not need to have a TAP account; all you need is your TAP card number, and you will be able to view your fare-capping progress and TAP card balance.

For those seeking further information about the fare capping system, please visit the official Metro website at https://www.metro.net/about/farecapping.

With the introduction of fare capping, the Metro aims to simplify the payment process for riders while providing increased flexibility and savings. So hop on board and make the most of the new fare system.