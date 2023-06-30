June 30, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Traffic Stop Unveils Drugs and Stolen Firearm, Leading to Arrests

Photo: Facebook

Culver City Officer’s Routine Traffic Stop Turns into a Drug and Weapons Bust 

By Dolores Quintana 

Yesterday at 9 am, a CCPD Officer initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Sawtelle Blvd and Washington Blvd in response to a hazardous moving violation. Little did the officer know that this routine stop would lead to the discovery of illicit substances and a stolen firearm.

Upon conducting an investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle’s driver and passenger were in possession of crystal methamphetamine.

As the investigation progressed, it took a more alarming turn when it was uncovered that the driver, a convicted felon, was also carrying a stolen and loaded firearm. The presence of the stolen weapon heightened concerns and necessitated immediate action.

Fortunately, the arrests were made without incident, ensuring the safety of both the officers and the individuals involved. The CCPD Officer’s attention to detail and swift response to the hazardous moving violation resulted in removing dangerous substances from the streets and recovering a stolen firearm.

