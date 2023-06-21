June 21, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

High Tea at FIG Brings Elegance and Culinary Delight

Travel back in time to the 1800s with FIGs afternoon high tea experience every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, reservations recommended.

News, Video

(Video) God Bless America At The Los Angeles National Cemetery Sung By Danielle Roy.

June 20, 2023

During the Memorial Day Ceremony, Danielle Roy sang this patriotic song. @culvercitywlanews ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
News, Video

(Video) Best Bet Pop-Up At The Rose Venice

June 15, 2023

Chef Jason Neroni’s Culver City pizza spot isn’t quite open yet, but eager patrons got a preview of the pizzas...

Photo: Instagram: @lientigre/
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Revised Al Fresco Ordinance Passes LA City Council PLUM Committee

June 15, 2023

The Process Of Approving The New Version Of The Ordinance Will Continue By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council’s...

Photo: Instagram: @dearjohnsbar/
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beloved Establishment Dear John’s Secures Five More Years With A New Lease

June 14, 2023

Community Support Prevails as Local Business Secures It’s Future By Dolores Quintana The beloved Culver City restaurant Dear John’s has...
Housing, News, Real Estate, Video

LA City Backsliding on Illegal Short-Term Rental Enforcement as Violations Increase

June 13, 2023

A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...
News, Video

(Video) Director Abel Ferrara And The Flyz At The American Cinematheque Retrospective Screening And Concert

June 13, 2023

The retrospective spans a week and will screen 18 films. At the Aero Theater in Santa Monica, before the screening...
News, Video

(Video) An Inside Look At The Made With PRIDE Marketplace

June 12, 2023

The lovely and colorful marketplace is so charming. The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center...
News, Video

(Video) Shongee, One Of The Vendors At Made With PRIDE Marketplace

June 9, 2023

This interview took place at The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center Plaza in Santa...
News, Video

(Video) Ribbon Cutting At The Grand Opening of Made With PRIDE Marketplace

June 8, 2023

Mayor Gleam Davis, Santa Monica City Council member Phil Brock, and Laura Barnehama, Co-Founder of Streetlet. The Made with PRIDE...

Cento Pasta Bar. Photo: Michelin
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Michelin Guide Announces New California Restaurants Added To The Guide

June 8, 2023

Westside Restaurants Are On The List; Designations Will Be Announced on July 18 By Dolores Quintana The MICHELIN Guide is...

Photo: Best Bet
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little Jabronis Pop-Up Will Preview The Menu At The Highly Anticipated Best Bet

June 8, 2023

Pre-Orders Are Open Now For Friday, Pick-Ups At Chef Neroni’s The Rose Venice  By Dolores Quintana Today, Chef Jason Neroni...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Taste Of The Nation Charity Event Returns To Culver City This Weekend

June 8, 2023

Tickets Are Still Available For This Event Benefiting No Kid Hungry Los Angeles’ much-anticipated gastronomic event, Taste of the Nation,...

Photo: Instagram: @ olmeca.__
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tamales Olmeca Brought Some Of The Best Tamales In Town To Striking WGA Writers

June 7, 2023

Owner Yunia Funes Mata Brought Tamale Magic To The Amazon Studios Picket By Dolores Quintana  Yunia Funes Mata is the...
News, Video

(Video) Made With PRIDE Marketplace Intro By Laura Barnehama, Co-Founder of Streetlet

June 7, 2023

The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center Plaza in Santa Monica Place which is located...
News, Video

(Video) The Grand Opening Ceremony For Made With PRIDE Marketplace Speech From Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis

June 6, 2023

The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center Plaza in Santa Monica Place which is located...

