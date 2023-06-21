Travel back in time to the 1800s with FIGs afternoon high tea experience every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, reservations recommended.
High Tea at FIG Brings Elegance and Culinary Delight
(Video) God Bless America At The Los Angeles National Cemetery Sung By Danielle Roy.
June 20, 2023 Staff Report
During the Memorial Day Ceremony, Danielle Roy sang this patriotic song. @culvercitywlanews ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
(Video) Best Bet Pop-Up At The Rose Venice
June 15, 2023 Staff Report
Chef Jason Neroni’s Culver City pizza spot isn’t quite open yet, but eager patrons got a preview of the pizzas...
Revised Al Fresco Ordinance Passes LA City Council PLUM Committee
June 15, 2023 Dolores Quintana
The Process Of Approving The New Version Of The Ordinance Will Continue By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council’s...
Beloved Establishment Dear John’s Secures Five More Years With A New Lease
June 14, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Community Support Prevails as Local Business Secures It’s Future By Dolores Quintana The beloved Culver City restaurant Dear John’s has...
LA City Backsliding on Illegal Short-Term Rental Enforcement as Violations Increase
June 13, 2023 Juliet Lemar
A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...
(Video) Director Abel Ferrara And The Flyz At The American Cinematheque Retrospective Screening And Concert
June 13, 2023 Staff Report
The retrospective spans a week and will screen 18 films. At the Aero Theater in Santa Monica, before the screening...
(Video) An Inside Look At The Made With PRIDE Marketplace
June 12, 2023 Staff Report
The lovely and colorful marketplace is so charming. The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center...
(Video) Shongee, One Of The Vendors At Made With PRIDE Marketplace
June 9, 2023 Staff Report
This interview took place at The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center Plaza in Santa...
(Video) Ribbon Cutting At The Grand Opening of Made With PRIDE Marketplace
June 8, 2023 Staff Report
Mayor Gleam Davis, Santa Monica City Council member Phil Brock, and Laura Barnehama, Co-Founder of Streetlet. The Made with PRIDE...
The Michelin Guide Announces New California Restaurants Added To The Guide
June 8, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Westside Restaurants Are On The List; Designations Will Be Announced on July 18 By Dolores Quintana The MICHELIN Guide is...
Little Jabronis Pop-Up Will Preview The Menu At The Highly Anticipated Best Bet
June 8, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Pre-Orders Are Open Now For Friday, Pick-Ups At Chef Neroni’s The Rose Venice By Dolores Quintana Today, Chef Jason Neroni...
Taste Of The Nation Charity Event Returns To Culver City This Weekend
June 8, 2023 Staff Report
Tickets Are Still Available For This Event Benefiting No Kid Hungry Los Angeles’ much-anticipated gastronomic event, Taste of the Nation,...
Tamales Olmeca Brought Some Of The Best Tamales In Town To Striking WGA Writers
June 7, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Owner Yunia Funes Mata Brought Tamale Magic To The Amazon Studios Picket By Dolores Quintana Yunia Funes Mata is the...
(Video) Made With PRIDE Marketplace Intro By Laura Barnehama, Co-Founder of Streetlet
June 7, 2023 Staff Report
The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center Plaza in Santa Monica Place which is located...
(Video) The Grand Opening Ceremony For Made With PRIDE Marketplace Speech From Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis
June 6, 2023 Staff Report
The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center Plaza in Santa Monica Place which is located...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
High Tea at FIG Brings Elegance and Culinary Delight
Travel back in time to the 1800s with FIGs afternoon high tea experience every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, reservations...Read more
POPULAR
High Tea at FIG Brings Elegance and Culinary Delight
Travel back in time to the 1800s with FIGs afternoon high tea experience every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, reservations...Read more