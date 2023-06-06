June 6, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

CD 5 City Councilperson Katy Yaroslavsky Introduces Motion To Change Parking Replacement Policy

Photo: Facebook

This Policy Made Building Housing For The Homeless On City Property More Expensive

By Dolores Quintana

CD 5 City Councilperson Katy Yaroslavsky and CD 4 City Councilperson Nithya Raman introduced a motion to change the five-year MOU or Memorandum of Understanding, which spelled out the parking replacement policy of LADOT Special Parking Revenue Fund Off-Street Parking Facilities when transferred to LAHD for the purpose of affordable housing development. This agreement sets requirements for the number of parking spaces that an affordable developer must replace depending on the size and utilization rates of the parking facility. 

This motion was passed by the City Council, and Yaroslavsky issued a statement via her Facebook page which said, “In the City of Los Angeles, there’s a requirement that if you want to build affordable or homeless housing on a city-owned parking lot, you have to pay to replace each parking space. One space can cost as much as $70,000. We are in a severe housing and homelessness crisis. We should be focusing our resources on building housing for people, not for cars. Earlier today, the Council unanimously adopted my motion to eliminate that rule. I’m very grateful to my colleagues for their support.”

Many people have wondered why it has taken so long and why such housing for the unhoused is so expensive, this is one of the reasons why. The MOU, which has been in effect for 3.5 years, made it so several City-owned parcels financially infeasible for affordable or supportive housing development. With parking structure replacement costs estimated at approximately $40,000 – $70,000 per space, these requirements can potentially increase costs for affordable housing developers by millions of dollars, leading to several projects languishing for years.

The motion stated, “With nearly 42,000 Angelenos lacking a home and hundreds of thousands more in dire need of affordable housing, the City should not be tying its own hands-on parcels under its control while driving up the already high cost of housing development, particularly when Mayor Bass has issued a State of Emergency on Homelessness and multiple Executive Directives meant to ease the construction of housing on City-owned sites.”

The motion required that, as stated by Los Angeles Administrative Code Sections 22.482(a) and 22.602, the policy requiring parking space replacement for Department of Transportation (LADOT) parking facilities containing 25 spaces or more transferred to the Housing Department (LAHD) for utilization as affordable or supportive housing, as detailed on October 29, 2019, Memorandum of Understanding governing the parking replacement policy for LADOT Special Parking Revenue Fund OffStreet Parking Facilities be nullified effective immediately, and that neither LADOT nor LAHD shall require the replacement of any parking spaces when an LADOT facility is utilized as interim, supportive, or affordable housing.

The motion further required that the Council instruct the City Administrative Officer to report within 60 days on all LADOT-owned facilities totaling 25 spaces or greater by Council District that will no longer be subject to the parking replacement requirements, along with the current status of any contemplated or in-process affordable or supportive housing developments.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Landlords Could Be Required To Provide Cooling Equipment To All Rental Units

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

The Los Angeles City Council Is Now Considering This Recommendation From Committee By Dolores Quintana While many apartments have window...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect In A Robbery And Stabbing Has Been Apprehended By Culver City Police

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

Crime Took Place On May 25, During a Cluster Of Violent Robberies In The Area By Dolores Quintana A robbery...
News, Video

(Video) A First Look At The Made With Pride Marketplace In Santa Monica

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

We were at the ribbon cutting ceremony and the official opening this morning. Made With Pride is located at 395...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Business and Personal Lines Property and Casualty Insurance Paused In California

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

Allstate and State Farm Say Currently Insured Homeowners Will Not Be Affected  After State Farm announced a pause on new...

Photo: Gensler
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Approves Plan for Apple’s Proposed Westside Campus

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

Culver Crossings Project to Feature Modern Design and Extensive Open Spaces  The Los Angeles City Council approved zone changes necessary...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Citywide Adaptive Reuse Program Unveiled to Tackle Los Angeles Housing Crisis

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

Innovative Strategy Converts Underutilized Buildings into Affordable Housing By Dolores Quintana In a bid to address the city’s housing crisis,...
News, Video

(Video) Mayor Karen Bass Speaks At The Memorial Day Ceremony At The Los Angeles National Cemetery

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

This was the first ceremony that had been held in person at The National Cemetery since 2019 and before the...

Photo: Twitter: @SupJaniceHahn
News

The Progress Pride Flag Now Flies Over Los Angeles County Building In Historic Show Of Support

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

County Leaders Unite For History Making First On First Day Of LGBTQ+ Pride Month By Dolores Quintana On Thursday, June...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Adapts COVID-19 Response Plan to Changing Pandemic Phase

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

County Health Releases LA County Data On Covid Rates, Wastewater Levels, and Deaths By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Arrested in Culver City Robbery with Gunfire Incident

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Culver City Police Detain Suspect with Prior Arrest for Murder and Parole Violation By Dolores Quintana A suspect has been...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Make Arrests in Armed Robbery Case at Mall Parking Lot

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Suspects Apprehended Following Surveillance Video and License Plate Reader Lead The Culver City Police Department made significant progress in an...
News, Video

(Video) Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s Restaurant Something About Her Is Getting Closer To Opening

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

You can see that work continues on the new much anticipated sandwich shop and the decor is coming together. @culvercitywlanews...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Perfect Date: Dada Eats’ Custom Iced Coffee Collaboration with Erewhon Market

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

This Delicious and Creamy Coffee Drink Will Be Available Until July 8, 2023 By Dolores Quintana The Perfect Date by...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Free Meals for WGA Members During Strike at Bob’s Big Boy and Swingers Diner

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Comedian and Host Drew Carey Is Paying For Meals For Striking WGA Members By Dolores Quintana As the Writers Guild...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mystery Surrounds Closure of Michelin Recommended Restaurant Savida in Santa Monica

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Santa Monica’s Beloved Crudo and Seafood Restaurant Abruptly Shuts Down on April 27 By Dolores Quintana After receiving a coveted...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR