Culver City Police Department Names Interim Chief Jason Sims as 27th Chief of Police

Chief Sims Has Served As A Law Enforcement Officer For Twenty-Three Years

By Dolores Quintana

A new Chief of Police has been appointed to the Culver City Police Department, and the announcement was made by Mayor Albert Vera via the CCPD’s Facebook page. The announcement said, “We are proud to announce the appointment of Interim Chief of Police Jason Sims as the 27th Chief of Police for the Culver City Police Department. His appointment was announced yesterday afternoon, May 15th, by Culver City Mayor Albert Vera.”

The social media post also added some biographical information regarding Chief Sims which said, “A native of Ventura, California, Chief Sims begins this latest stage in a long career with over 23 years of law enforcement service. Hired in 2000, Chief Sims worked a variety of assignments as a Police Officer, including being a Detective for the Crime Impact Team, Special Victim’s Unit, and Robbery/Homicide. In 2007, he was promoted to Sergeant and supervised the Patrol, Detectives, and Parking Sections.

In 2013, after promoting to Lieutenant, Chief Sims served as a Patrol Watch Commander, managed the Professional Standards Unit and Traffic Section, and went on to serve as the Department’s Public Information Officer. Chief Sims was promoted to Captain in 2017 and oversaw the operations of all three Department Bureaus. In 2020, Chief Sims was named the Assistant Chief of Police and ultimately became the Interim Police Chief this past January. Chief Sims holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from California State University Northridge, as well as a Master of Science degree in Public Policy and Administration from California Lutheran University. In addition to his formal education, Chief Sims is a graduate of the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute, the Los Angeles Police Department West Point Leadership Program, the Senior Management Institute for Police, and the FBI National Academy. He is also the recipient of numerous Department awards, including the Special Recognition Award and Distinguished Service Medal.

Chief Sims brings a collaborative and progressive leadership style to community-centered policing, as well as a strong focus on professionalism, procedural justice, and community relationships.”