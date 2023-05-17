Two Classical Music Performances In Culver City This Weekend

KONTRAPUNKTUS and The Westside Youth Orchestra Perform On Saturday

By Dolores Quintana

Classical music enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend as the Culver City Seventh-Day Adventist Church presents an evening of music in the Baroque style. The concert, which will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM, will feature some of the most beloved works from the Baroque era.

As the second of five surviving sons, Emanuel Bach (as he was known) embarked on an unusual journey to overcome the prodigious shadow of his father, Johann Sebastian Bach. Although he was personally trained in music by his father, Phillip Emanuel didn’t seriously pursue his career as a composer in earnest until he graduated from law school and obtained an appointment as the harpsichordist in Frederick the Great’s royal orchestra in 1738.

He spent the next 50 years of his life establishing an impeccable reputation of his own as an accomplished composer, and music theorist who wrote the first important treatise on keyboard playing, and mentored scores of Classical giants such as Mozart and Haydn. In fact, when asked about C.P.E. Bach, Mozart famously noted that “He is the father, we’re the children.”

However, he never escaped the omnipresent legacy of his own father and, consequently, his music became forgotten over time. Our musical offering focuses on C.P.E. Bach’s Berlin years and features:

Symphony in G Major, H. 648, Wq. 173

Trio Sonata in A Minor, H. 572, Wq. 148

Harpsichord Concerto in E Minor, H.418, Wq. 15

Cello Concerto No. 3 in A Major, H.439 Wq. 172

KONTRAPUNKTUS is a world-class chamber ensemble led by acclaimed Sphinx Competition First Place Laureate and Concertmaster, Hannah White, and features the incomparable Aubree Oliverson as its soloist. Ms. Oliverson’s violin will be substituting the flute in her visceral interpretation of C.P.E. Bach’s beloved “Flute Concerto in D Minor, H.484.1, Wq. 22.”

Tickets for the concert are available for purchase at the door and cost $25 for general admission and $20 for seniors, students, and veterans. They can be purchased here. The Culver City Seventh-Day Adventist Church is located at 11828 West Washington Blvd., Culver City. This performance is made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Culver City Arts Foundation.

The Westside Youth Orchestra

Westside Youth Orchestra presents

Brahms & Vaughn Williams Meet Dan Brown’s ‘Wild Symphony’

May 20, 2023, at 7:00 PM

Free Concert.

Free Parking.

Appropriate for all ages.

Veterans Memorial Auditorium

4117 Overland Avenue

Culver City, CA 90230

From the joyous rhythms of Bouncing Kangaroo to the mysterious melodies of Wondrous Whale to the hair-raising harmonies of Brilliant Bat, the nearly two dozen movements of Wild Symphony correspond to an animal featured in the picture book.

Westside Youth Orchestra is the first in California to perform Wild Symphony. The performance will include narration and animal projections behind the orchestra. Dan Brown wrote the book and music specifically for a young audience to inspire them to attend live classical concerts.

Conductor and Music Director Lowell Crystal

This performance is made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Culver City Arts Foundation.