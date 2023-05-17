May 17, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Two Classical Music Performances In Culver City This Weekend

KONTRAPUNKTUS

KONTRAPUNKTUS and The Westside Youth Orchestra Perform On Saturday

By Dolores Quintana

Classical music enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend as the Culver City Seventh-Day Adventist Church presents an evening of music in the Baroque style. The concert, which will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM, will feature some of the most beloved works from the Baroque era.

As the second of five surviving sons, Emanuel Bach (as he was known) embarked on an unusual journey to overcome the prodigious shadow of his father, Johann Sebastian Bach. Although he was personally trained in music by his father, Phillip Emanuel didn’t seriously pursue his career as a composer in earnest until he graduated from law school and obtained an appointment as the harpsichordist in Frederick the Great’s royal orchestra in 1738. 

He spent the next 50 years of his life establishing an impeccable reputation of his own as an accomplished composer, and music theorist who wrote the first important treatise on keyboard playing, and mentored scores of Classical giants such as Mozart and Haydn. In fact, when asked about C.P.E. Bach, Mozart famously noted that “He is the father, we’re the children.

However, he never escaped the omnipresent legacy of his own father and, consequently, his music became forgotten over time. Our musical offering focuses on C.P.E. Bach’s Berlin years and features:

Symphony in G Major, H. 648, Wq. 173
Trio Sonata in A Minor, H. 572, Wq. 148
Harpsichord Concerto in E Minor, H.418, Wq. 15
Cello Concerto No. 3 in A Major, H.439 Wq. 172

KONTRAPUNKTUS is a world-class chamber ensemble led by acclaimed Sphinx Competition First Place Laureate and Concertmaster, Hannah White, and features the incomparable Aubree Oliverson as its soloist. Ms. Oliverson’s violin will be substituting the flute in her visceral interpretation of C.P.E. Bach’s beloved “Flute Concerto in D Minor, H.484.1, Wq. 22.”

Tickets for the concert are available for purchase at the door and cost $25 for general admission and $20 for seniors, students, and veterans. They can be purchased here. The Culver City Seventh-Day Adventist Church is located at 11828 West Washington Blvd., Culver City. This performance is made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Culver City Arts Foundation.

 

The Westside Youth Orchestra

Westside Youth Orchestra presents
Brahms & Vaughn Williams Meet Dan Brown’s ‘Wild Symphony’

May 20, 2023, at 7:00 PM

Free Concert.
Free Parking.
Appropriate for all ages.

Veterans Memorial Auditorium
4117 Overland Avenue
Culver City, CA 90230 

From the joyous rhythms of Bouncing Kangaroo to the mysterious melodies of Wondrous Whale to the hair-raising harmonies of Brilliant Bat, the nearly two dozen movements of Wild Symphony correspond to an animal featured in the picture book.

Westside Youth Orchestra is the first in California to perform Wild Symphony. The performance will include narration and animal projections behind the orchestra. Dan Brown wrote the book and music specifically for a young audience to inspire them to attend live classical concerts.

Conductor and Music Director Lowell Crystal

This performance is made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Culver City Arts Foundation.

in happy news, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) A Quick Trip To The Culver City Farmers Market

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

Check out the community open air market and the fun atmosphere of the event. @culvercitywlanews A Quick Trip To The...

Photo: ERBA
happy news, News

ERBA Sawtelle Opens New Flagship Location on Sawtelle With Complementary Valet

May 16, 2023

Read more
May 16, 2023

A Beautiful Floorplan and Top Tier Products Welcome The Residents Of The Westside By Susan Payne ERBA Sawtelle is the...
News

Shop It Forward Pop-Up Returns, Combining Luxury Fashion and Social Action

May 16, 2023

Read more
May 16, 2023

The highly anticipated annual event, Shop It Forward, organized by The Cause Connection, is back with a five-day extravaganza that...

Photo: Facebook
News

Traci Park Introduces Motion To Monitor Progress On Barrington Plaza Relocations

May 16, 2023

Read more
May 16, 2023

Motion Would Require Updates To The City Council Every Thirty Days By Dolores Quintana Barrington Plaza Apartments, one of 55...

Photo: Facebook
News

Mayor Bass and Councilwoman Yaroslavsky Launch Inside Safe Operation In Beverly Grove

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

Twenty-Six Unhoused People Were Housed And Connected To Services By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky have...
News, Video

(Video) WGA Writer And Member Of WGA West Board Marjorie David Explains Why Not Paying Workers Is Not Good For The Economy

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

She has a great take on why it is short term thinking that will harm everyone. @culvercitywlanews WGA Writer And...

Photo: Children’s Hospital
News, Real Estate

Children’s Hospital To Hold Walk & Play At Santa Monica Pier

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

Honorary Hosts Include Sugar Ray Robinson and Ellen K Walk and Play L.A. is an upcoming family-friendly community event that...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Anne Heche Interred At Hollywood Forever Cemetary

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

Nine Months After Her Death, Private Ceremony Held On Mother’s Day By Dolores Quintana Actress Anne Heche was buried in...

Photo: Barrington Apartments
News, Real Estate

Barrington Plaza Apartments to Remove All Units from Rental Market for Fire Safety Upgrades

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

After Two Fires, in 2013 and 2020, The Decision Was Made To Upgrade Fire Systems In The Building Barrington Plaza...
News, Video

(Video) Statement From The LAPD On The Arrest Of Three Suspects For The Beverly Crest Murders In January

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

Officer Cervantes confirmed in an interview that three suspects are in custody and will be charged with murder. @culvercitywlanews Statement...
News, Real Estate

Wiseman Residential Mixed-Use Apartment Complex in Palms Is Nearly Complete

May 14, 2023

Read more
May 14, 2023

The 7-Story Building Offers 68 Apartments and Retail Space, Designed in Accordance with Transit Oriented Communities Guidelines Wiseman Residential, a...

Photo: California Residential Mitigation Program
News, Opinion, Real Estate

New Program Can Help Protect Southern California Homes in the Event of an Earthquake

May 13, 2023

Read more
May 13, 2023

Residents Have Until May 31 To Apply For Seismic Retrofit Grants By Janiele Maffei, Chief Mitigation Officer for the California...
News, Video

(Video) The WGA Picket Line At Sony Pictures

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

WGA writers are on strike at the front gate of Sony Pictures. @culvercitywlanews The WGA Picket Line At Sony Pictures....

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Ordinance to Regulate Sidewalk Vending Being Prepared In Culver City

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

The City Takes Steps to Comply With California State Law and Updates Regulations for Sidewalk Vendors By Dolores Quintana Culver...

Photo: Tim Mossholder Via Culver City.org
News

Culver City Gears Up for Annual Car Show

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

Car Enthusiasts To Gather To Show Their Classic Cars And Unite The Community By Dolores Quintana Car enthusiasts, mark your...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR