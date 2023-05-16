May 17, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

ERBA Sawtelle Opens New Flagship Location on Sawtelle With Complementary Valet

Photo: ERBA

A Beautiful Floorplan and Top Tier Products Welcome The Residents Of The Westside

By Susan Payne

ERBA Sawtelle is the newest high-end cannabis dispensary you’ve been looking for in West Los Angeles. Offering a wide range of products both medical and recreational, every aspect of the retail space — from design to the product assortment — is carefully curated for an exceptional in-store experience. 

Amid a breathtaking floorplan, ERBA sources a variety of top-tier products including oils, edibles, pens, top-shelf flower, and much more, held to the highest standards of quality.

“We want to provide West LA with the best cannabis experience and brands that ensure our pricing is consistently competitive and reasonable,” said ERBA Sawtelle’s management.

In March and April, the store held a soft opening but plans to do more promotions in the coming weeks to celebrate ERBA’s new flagship location.

“Our store is unique because we’ve partnered with the industry’s top brands who have designed buildouts within our store — like a store within a store,” management said. “We are constantly seeking to improve and move the industry forward.”

Adding to the store’s high-end retail experience are complimentary valet parking and staff that perpetuate ethos and customer experience to the highest degree. Coming from diverse backgrounds, the staff possess a wealth of experience and product knowledge, enabling them to provide the utmost clarity and advice based on customer-specific needs.

“Our focus is to build a community and be on a first-name basis with our customers. That’s really important to us,” management said. “Transaction is easy, but it’s the experience that leaves a lasting impression.”

ERBA Sawtelle features beautiful skylights and features a stunning 20-foot tree planted in the store’s center. Customers can try a variety of THC-FREE versions of the edibles they carry as well as enjoy complimentary coffee while they browse.

“Whether you are here for three minutes or thirty minutes, this store was designed with purpose and we’re so proud that it’s open and ready to meet your needs,” management said.

The store does offer discounts including a New Patient Discount: 25% First 5 Visits, not valid with other specials or discounts, and 20% off when you bring a friend to register as a new customer, and both people must be present. ERBA also offers discounts for seniors (55+), veterans, and the disabled receive 10% discount.

“Customers are coming in to get what they want, or they hang out for a bit in the lounge and enjoy an immersive experience. We want your experience at ERBA Sawtelle to be unforgettable,” according to the management of the store. 

STORE FAQ:

ERBA Sawtelle is located at 2304 Sawtelle Boulevard in Los Angeles and is open Monday to Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with curbside pickup from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The store currently accepts cash, debit, credit Apple Pay and Google Pay. Any valid, non-expired government-issued identification will be accepted.

Limited parking is available at the store, but a complimentary valet is an option, along with any street parking nearby.
To learn more about this new premium cannabis dispensary, visit erbasawtelle.com or follow @erba_sawtelle on Instagram to engage and see what’s happening in the storefront.

in happy news, News
Related Posts
News

Shop It Forward Pop-Up Returns, Combining Luxury Fashion and Social Action

May 16, 2023

Read more
May 16, 2023

The highly anticipated annual event, Shop It Forward, organized by The Cause Connection, is back with a five-day extravaganza that...

Photo: Facebook
News

Traci Park Introduces Motion To Monitor Progress On Barrington Plaza Relocations

May 16, 2023

Read more
May 16, 2023

Motion Would Require Updates To The City Council Every Thirty Days By Dolores Quintana Barrington Plaza Apartments, one of 55...

Photo: Facebook
News

Mayor Bass and Councilwoman Yaroslavsky Launch Inside Safe Operation In Beverly Grove

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

Twenty-Six Unhoused People Were Housed And Connected To Services By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky have...
News, Video

(Video) WGA Writer And Member Of WGA West Board Marjorie David Explains Why Not Paying Workers Is Not Good For The Economy

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

She has a great take on why it is short term thinking that will harm everyone. @culvercitywlanews WGA Writer And...

Photo: Children’s Hospital
News, Real Estate

Children’s Hospital To Hold Walk & Play At Santa Monica Pier

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

Honorary Hosts Include Sugar Ray Robinson and Ellen K Walk and Play L.A. is an upcoming family-friendly community event that...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Anne Heche Interred At Hollywood Forever Cemetary

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

Nine Months After Her Death, Private Ceremony Held On Mother’s Day By Dolores Quintana Actress Anne Heche was buried in...

Photo: Barrington Apartments
News, Real Estate

Barrington Plaza Apartments to Remove All Units from Rental Market for Fire Safety Upgrades

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

After Two Fires, in 2013 and 2020, The Decision Was Made To Upgrade Fire Systems In The Building Barrington Plaza...
News, Video

(Video) Statement From The LAPD On The Arrest Of Three Suspects For The Beverly Crest Murders In January

May 15, 2023

Read more
May 15, 2023

Officer Cervantes confirmed in an interview that three suspects are in custody and will be charged with murder. @culvercitywlanews Statement...
News, Real Estate

Wiseman Residential Mixed-Use Apartment Complex in Palms Is Nearly Complete

May 14, 2023

Read more
May 14, 2023

The 7-Story Building Offers 68 Apartments and Retail Space, Designed in Accordance with Transit Oriented Communities Guidelines Wiseman Residential, a...

Photo: California Residential Mitigation Program
News, Opinion, Real Estate

New Program Can Help Protect Southern California Homes in the Event of an Earthquake

May 13, 2023

Read more
May 13, 2023

Residents Have Until May 31 To Apply For Seismic Retrofit Grants By Janiele Maffei, Chief Mitigation Officer for the California...
News, Video

(Video) The WGA Picket Line At Sony Pictures

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

WGA writers are on strike at the front gate of Sony Pictures. @culvercitywlanews The WGA Picket Line At Sony Pictures....

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Ordinance to Regulate Sidewalk Vending Being Prepared In Culver City

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

The City Takes Steps to Comply With California State Law and Updates Regulations for Sidewalk Vendors By Dolores Quintana Culver...

Photo: Tim Mossholder Via Culver City.org
News

Culver City Gears Up for Annual Car Show

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

Car Enthusiasts To Gather To Show Their Classic Cars And Unite The Community By Dolores Quintana Car enthusiasts, mark your...

Photo: Facebook
News

A 30-Year-Old Man Hospitalized After Being Attacked at Westchester Bowling Alley

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

No Arrests Were Made After The Arrival Of Police At The Business On Lincoln Avenue The Los Angeles Police Department...
News

“SoCal Sea Turtles to Host Second Tryout in Search of Talented Players for Upcoming ABA Season”

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

The SoCal Sea Turtles, a newly established American Basketball Association (ABA) team, has announced its second tryout on May 13th,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR