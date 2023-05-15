Anne Heche Interred At Hollywood Forever Cemetary

Nine Months After Her Death, Private Ceremony Held On Mother’s Day

By Dolores Quintana

Actress Anne Heche was buried in a private ceremony at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on May 14, nine months after her death as reported by The Los Angeles Times. Her children, Homer Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper marked their first Mother’s Day without her by laying her to rest in the Cathedral Mausoleum. Her final resting place is among many great stars and well-known Hollywood names like Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland, Rudolph Valentino, Mel Blanc, Marion Davies and Cecil B. DeMille and, according to her representative via Yahoo News, across from rockers Chris Cornell and Johnny Ramone.

Her memorial plaque says, “Mother, actress, writer, director, creator, believer. Live in love.” as reported by The Los Angeles Times.

Heche died after a car crash in Mar Vista at the age of 53 on August 5, 2022. The crash took place on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue. The Los Angeles Fire Department ruled that She was an organ donor, so she remained on life support until the decision could be made about donations. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled that Heche was not impaired before the crash.

The actress was best known for her roles in “Donnie Brasco”, “Six Days, Seven Nights”, and “Volcano” and her time on the soap opera “Another World” where she played two roles and won a Daytime Emmy.

According to TMZ, her son Homer Laffoon said, “Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events. She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages.”