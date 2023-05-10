Symphonic Jazz Orchestra Presents Free Family Concert in Culver City

The Concert Is Open To Families Or Anyone Else Who Loves Music

By Dolores Quintana

Symphonic Jazz Orchestra is hosting a free concert event, Family Jazz Hour, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Robert Frost Auditorium located at 4401 Elenda Street in Culver City, CA. The concert, which is presented by Mitch Glickman, the Music Director, is tailored to students and their families and will feature the orchestra’s studio musicians.

Symphonic Jazz Orchestra is a non-profit organization that teaches music to students in Culver City elementary schools and also conducts free concerts across Southern California with a 67-member orchestra. The organization aims to make a difference in communities, schools and lives through music.

The Robert Frost Auditorium parking lots will be available for free parking during the event. Attendees are asked to only park in the designated lots and not in the surrounding neighborhoods to respect the residents. Come and enjoy an afternoon of jazz music with your family and friends!

Elenda Street has permitted parking with restricted hours. To avoid citations, free self-parking is available in one of the three designated parking lots: