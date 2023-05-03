May 3, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Offers Free Kitchen Pails to Promote Food Waste Reduction

Photo: Facebook

Free Composting Pails Available At EnviroFest and Through The City

The City of Culver City is taking steps to encourage residents to compost their food waste by offering free kitchen pails. These pails can be placed on the counter and used to collect food waste until it’s time to transfer it to a backyard compost bin or the city’s organics collection container. The city recommends using a newspaper or BPI-certified compostable liner to prevent food waste from sticking to the pail.

For those who don’t have a kitchen pail, the city is offering them for free at the upcoming EnviroFest event on May 6 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Syd Kronenthal Park. The event is a combination of Composting Week, Earth Day, and Arbor Day, featuring a compost and tree giveaway at Bill Botts Field as well as a quarterly e-waste and shredding event at Syd Kronenthal Park. This year’s event is designed to be interactive, with giveaways for residents, tables with information about various city programs, and even a booth on “How to Throw a Party Without Single-Use Plastics” to showcase eco-friendly party materials. Volunteers will be on hand to demonstrate how to make paper fans as alternative decorations to plastic balloons and provide a DIY station as well.

EPO will be co-hosting an e-waste collection and paper-shredding event with Homeboy Industries. There will be informational booths with information about different sustainable topics. Reusable utensils and other sustainable items will be given away. 

Dispose of your old electronics in a socially and ecologically responsible way. Drive up, drop off, and drive away. Staff can assist to remove from your car. 

All electronics will be accepted except refrigerators, alkaline batteries, thermostats, light bulbs, and air conditioners.

E-waste will be handled in a way that protects the planet, keeps your data safe, and creates jobs for people facing serious barriers to work. All hard drives and data storage devices will be destroyed according to NIST standards. Homeboy Recycling is a certified electronics recycler offering recycling, data destruction, asset recovery, and repair services. Note: Rain will cancel the shredding event only.

To request a free kitchen pail outside of the EnviroFest event, residents can contact the Environmental Programs and Operations Division at (310) 253-6400. By making it easier for residents to compost their food waste, Culver City is taking an important step toward a more sustainable future.

in News
