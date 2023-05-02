Small Business Summit to Provide Free Resources and Grants

City and County Partnership Seeks to Help Small Businesses Recover, Grow, and Thrive

In celebration of National Small Business Week, the County and City of Los Angeles are presenting a free in-person Small Business Summit on Wednesday, May 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event aims to bring together the Region’s top free business resources, services, and programs in one place to help small businesses recover, grow, and thrive. The summit includes panel discussions, a resource expo that convenes all major public and private providers of free business support, on-site free services, and much more.

You can reserve your spot here. The summit is being held at Los Angeles Trade Technical College at 400 West Washington Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90015

The event offers attendees a chance to connect with experts and representatives from the City, County, State, and Federal government to access the services and support their businesses need. Business owners can speak with legal experts to get help with drafting contracts or negotiating. They can also learn about business certification, get a business assessment, and receive financial counseling and targeted support to improve their credit score.

Additionally, procurement experts from different levels of government will be on hand to help small business owners access contracting opportunities. The event also offers an opportunity to pitch for community-level contracts with the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety, with contracts of up to $25,000 available for vendors that provide event-related services.

Furthermore, the event provides an opportunity for small businesses to apply for grants disbursed by the LA County Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). Over $54 million is available through the Economic Opportunity Grants Program (EOG) for small and microbusinesses and nonprofit agencies. Eligible grantees may receive between $2,500 and $25,000.

The Small Business Summit offers a one-stop shop for small businesses to access the resources, support, and services they need to recover, grow, and thrive. Check back for more opportunity announcements and visit grants.lacounty.gov to apply for grants today.