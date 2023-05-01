Covid-19 emergency CalFresh benefit allotments stopped for 1.5 Million residents in April. Hear how food banks and local recipients are dealing with the reductions in food benefits.
L.A. Residents and Food Banks Brace for ‘Hunger Cliff’ After Reduction of CalFresh Benefits
Rent cap provision cut from tenant protection law
May 1, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Senate Judiciary Committee held a recent hearing and voted 9-2 to advance SB 567. However, that move was contingent...
AUX Architecture Designs Contemporary Addition to Wende Museum in Culver City
Low-Income Artist Apartments to Be Included in Wende Museum Expansion The Wende Museum’s expansion project, located at 10858 Culver Boulevard...
California Eviction Protection Bill Amended To Remove Rent Cap Provision
Senator Durazo’s Amended Eviction Protection Bill Moves Forward in California Senate A provision to cap rent increases at the Consumer...
Los Angeles Apartment Rents Continue to Dip In 2023
More Apartments on the Market and Higher Vacancy Rates Contribute to Lower Rents Data from Realtor.com and other sites seem...
Culver City’s MOVE Project to Create Shared Bus and Bike Lanes in Downtown Corridor
April 28, 2023 Staff Report
The Forward Thinking Program For Alternates Forms Of Transportation Was Dealt A Blow At the April 24th City of Culver...
Former UCLA Gynecologist Sentenced to 11 Years for Sexual Misconduct
April 28, 2023 Zach Armstrong
James Heaps Worked at the UCLA Student Health Center and UCLA Medical Center Where Women Have Alleged He Assaulted Them....
Santa Monica To Pay $122M in Sexual Abuse Settlement Against Former Employee
April 27, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Eric Uller Allegedly Abused Young Boys Over a Multi-Decade Period Starting in the Late 1980s. By Zach Armstrong The Santa...
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Hotel Casa del Mar with your friends and Dos Hombres Mezcal!
Latin Beats, Light Bites, and Smooth Mezcal With an Ocean View Await at Hotel Casa Del Mar Cinco de Mayo...
KCRW and Fowler Museum Team Up for the PieFest 2023
Join the fun for a day of music, demos, and hundreds of pies at the Royce Quad at UCLA. Pie...
Loqui Offers $3 Beer and Limited Batch Tostadas to Celebrate 7th Anniversary
Their Westside Locations in Culver City and Playa Del Rey Will Take Part In The Event Loqui, the popular Mexican...
Elizabeth McGovern Lights Up The Stage in “Ava – The Secret Conversations”
Play About Legendary Screen Star Runs Until May 14 At The Geffen Playhouse By Beverly Cohn Ava Gardner, born Ava...
Join the Celebration: Arbor Day Proclaimed in Culver City
April 25, 2023 Staff Report
Tree City USA: Culver City Cares for 15,000 Trees in Public Right of Way By Staff Writer Culver City Council...
VA Opens Housing, Disabled Veterans Still Homeless
April 25, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The West Los Angeles VA will open 120 new units of housing in April, yet many homeless disabled Veterans don’t...
The Culver City Council Meeting On April 24 Will Discuss The Future of the MOVE Project
April 24, 2023 Staff Report
Group Called Friends of MOVE Culver City Has Engaged Legal Team To Defend Project The Culver City City Council meeting...
Mayor Karen Bass Releases Statement Regarding The Death of Former Mayor Richard Riordan
April 24, 2023 Staff Report
The Memorial Mass Will Be Held On Friday, April 28, 2023 Two-term Mayor and Brentwood resident was 92 years old....
