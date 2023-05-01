May 1, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

L.A. Residents and Food Banks Brace for ‘Hunger Cliff’ After Reduction of CalFresh Benefits

Covid-19 emergency CalFresh benefit allotments stopped for 1.5 Million residents in April. Hear how food banks and local recipients are dealing with the reductions in food benefits.

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Rent cap provision cut from tenant protection law

May 1, 2023

May 1, 2023

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a recent hearing and voted 9-2 to advance SB 567. However, that move was contingent...

Photo: AUX Architecture
News, Real Estate

AUX Architecture Designs Contemporary Addition to Wende Museum in Culver City

April 29, 2023

April 29, 2023

Low-Income Artist Apartments to Be Included in Wende Museum Expansion The Wende Museum’s expansion project, located at 10858 Culver Boulevard...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

California Eviction Protection Bill Amended To Remove Rent Cap Provision

April 29, 2023

April 29, 2023

Senator Durazo’s Amended Eviction Protection Bill Moves Forward in California Senate A provision to cap rent increases at the Consumer...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Apartment Rents Continue to Dip In 2023

April 29, 2023

April 29, 2023

More Apartments on the Market and Higher Vacancy Rates Contribute to Lower Rents Data from Realtor.com and other sites seem...

Photo: Culver City.org
News

Culver City’s MOVE Project to Create Shared Bus and Bike Lanes in Downtown Corridor

April 28, 2023

April 28, 2023

The Forward Thinking Program For Alternates Forms Of Transportation Was Dealt A Blow At the April 24th City of Culver...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Former UCLA Gynecologist Sentenced to 11 Years for Sexual Misconduct

April 28, 2023

April 28, 2023

James Heaps Worked at the UCLA Student Health Center and UCLA Medical Center Where Women Have Alleged He Assaulted Them....

Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Crime, News

Santa Monica To Pay $122M in Sexual Abuse Settlement Against Former Employee

April 27, 2023

April 27, 2023

Eric Uller Allegedly Abused Young Boys Over a Multi-Decade Period Starting in the Late 1980s. By Zach Armstrong The Santa...

Photo: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/doshombres/ )
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Hotel Casa del Mar with your friends and Dos Hombres Mezcal!

April 26, 2023

April 26, 2023

Latin Beats, Light Bites, and Smooth Mezcal With an Ocean View Await at Hotel Casa Del Mar Cinco de Mayo...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

KCRW and Fowler Museum Team Up for the PieFest 2023

April 26, 2023

April 26, 2023

Join the fun for a day of music, demos, and hundreds of pies at the Royce Quad at UCLA.  Pie...

Photo: Loqui
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Loqui Offers $3 Beer and Limited Batch Tostadas to Celebrate 7th Anniversary

April 26, 2023

April 26, 2023

Their Westside Locations in Culver City and Playa Del Rey Will Take Part In The Event Loqui, the popular Mexican...

Photo: Justin Bettman
Life and Arts, News, Reviews

Elizabeth McGovern Lights Up The Stage in “Ava – The Secret Conversations”

April 26, 2023

April 26, 2023

Play About Legendary Screen Star Runs Until May 14 At The Geffen Playhouse By Beverly Cohn Ava Gardner, born Ava...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Join the Celebration: Arbor Day Proclaimed in Culver City

April 25, 2023

April 25, 2023

Tree City USA: Culver City Cares for 15,000 Trees in Public Right of Way By Staff Writer Culver City Council...
News, Veterans, Video

VA Opens Housing, Disabled Veterans Still Homeless

April 25, 2023

April 25, 2023

The West Los Angeles VA will open 120 new units of housing in April, yet many homeless disabled Veterans don’t...

Photo: Facebook
News

The Culver City Council Meeting On April 24 Will Discuss The Future of the MOVE Project

April 24, 2023

April 24, 2023

Group Called Friends of MOVE Culver City Has Engaged Legal Team To Defend Project The Culver City City Council meeting...

Photo: Facebook
News

Mayor Karen Bass Releases Statement Regarding The Death of Former Mayor Richard Riordan

April 24, 2023

April 24, 2023

The Memorial Mass Will Be Held On Friday, April 28, 2023 Two-term Mayor and Brentwood resident was 92 years old....

