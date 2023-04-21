April 21, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

American Youth Symphony’s Spring Concert Celebrates 58 Years of Performance

Photo: American Youth Symphony

Sunday’s Free Concert Concludes the 2022-34 Season

By Susan Payne

Much is in store for the American Youth Symphony as the organization celebrates 58 years of bringing the powerful experience of exceptional orchestral performance to the community through free and low-cost concerts. 

On Sunday, AYS is hosting a Spring Concert at UCLA’s Royce Hall, beginning with Samuel Barber’s Overture to the School for Scandal, followed by Esa-Pekka Salonen’s LA Variations and closing with two pieces by Richard Strauss: Salome’s Dance of the Seven Veils and Ein Heldenleben. 

Founded in 1964 by world-renowned conductor Mehi Mehta, AYS provides landmark fellowship to virtuosic young adults and exceptional, innovative, and accessible concerts to the Los Angeles community. For 58 years, AYS has created ensembles of extraordinarily talented young adults who are shaping the future of classical music. 

“This tuition-free and access-driven business model is not possible without the dedication and loyalty of AYS donors, supporters, and members. Each and every year–including our 58th season–is a milestone celebration for everyone who has played a part in ensuring our musicians have access to world-class training and our audiences have access to AYS performances, free from any financial burden,” said Isabel Thiroux, interim executive director of AYS. 

Known as a “gateway” orchestra for aspiring musicians, Thiroux said the organization has trained over 3,000 musicians who have joined the finest orchestras, enjoy successful careers in recording, and are on faculties of prestigious schools. 

“AYS alums have joined the finest orchestras in the nation, including the New York Philharmonic, the Chicago Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra, and the Metropolitan Opera, to name a few.  The three leading orchestras in Los Angeles – The Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and LA Opera – currently employ 23 AYS graduates,” said Thiroux. 

Sunday’s Spring Concert starts at 4 p.m., directed by Carlos Izcaray, who is described by the international press as inspiring, spirited, and conducting with nuanced sensitivity. Izcaray has conducted ensembles across five continents and is firmly established as one of the most highly regarded conductors of his generation. 

After one of Izcaray’s many ensembles, The St. Louis Dispatch wrote, “Conductor Carlos Izcaray made an outstanding, memorable debut, leading with idiomatic fire and elan; he’s a real find.”

Although the Spring Concert on April 23 will conclude the 2022-23 season, more is to come this summer as AYS steps into the 2023-24 season. Along with concert series and performances, AYS will be collaborating with Inner City Arts to provide a chamber concert in June, featuring AYS’s strong musicians and community education at the Rosenthal Theater. 

“Inner City Arts offers a safe, creative space in Los Angeles where more than 200,000 children have been invited to create and explore,” said Thiroux. “We’re excited about this collaboration.”

To support AYS and its mission to inspire the future of classical musicals, consider the following options:

  • Become an AYS member: Memberships are a tax-deductible donation of $65 or more per year and proceeds support musicians, mission and programs, and more. 
  • Become an AYS champion: Championship starts at $1,500 a year and offers sponsorship toward an AYS musician, concert, or guest artist to be featured at one of the concerts. Championship members also have an opportunity to name a chair in the orchestra or be recognized as a concert sponsor. 
  • Attend an event: From single tickets to hosting tables or corporate sponsorship packages, there are many ways to experience an AYS event while also supporting the organization. As most tickets are “pay-what-you-can,” AYS ensures cost is not a barrier to access. 
  • Volunteer with AYS: Concerts and events are open to volunteers who are rewarded with great seats, even at sold-out performances. Email katie.speer@asymphony.org if you’d like to get involved. 

Tickets for the upcoming Spring Concert are free and can be found here. Later this summer, more events and information on the 2023-24 will be released.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Announces Historic Legal Settlement With LA Alliance to Bring New Resources to Fight Against Homelessness

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

The County of Los Angeles has announced a historic settlement with LA Alliance, resolving a long-running litigation over homelessness. County...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Williams Institute Out of UCLA Report Reveals Disparities Faced by LGBTQ+ People of Color in Higher Education

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

Williams Institute’s study highlights discrimination, financial challenges, and academic vulnerabilities of LGBTQ+ students with intersecting identities. By Staff Writer The...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brandoni Pepperoni Pop-Up Serves Up Delicious Pizzas at Bar & Garden

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

Individual Slices Are Available, You Can Order Ahead Online Pizza lovers in Culver City have another new reason to rejoice....

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Welcomes New Restaurants to Culver City Scene

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

Bang Bang Noodles and Uoichiba Temaki + Chirashi Join Exciting Food Hall Citizen Public Market, a food hall located in...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Maple Block Chicken to Debut at Smorgasburg LA

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

Offshoot of Maple Block Meat Company Will Be There Until April  Maple Block Chicken has announced that it will be...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Connect with Nature and Unleash Your Creativity through Nature Writing and Storytelling Workshop

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

Explore the Beauty of Nature and Express Your Inner Voice Through Writing in This 5-Week Course By Staff Writer Nature...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Seeding The City: Celebrating Earth Day with Art, Nature, and Play

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

Transforming the Urban Landscape with Nature-Inspired Art and Workshops By Staff Writer  Helms Bakery District is set to host a...

Photo: Facebook
News

ArtsUP! LA presents “Romeo Rocks the 80’s” – A Musical Journey Back in Time

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

The Theatre by the Blind and Rex & Friends bring a unique and inclusive twist to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet....

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Hepatitis A Concerns Prompt FDA Recall of Frozen Strawberries Sold at Multiple Retailers

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

Two Hospitalized, Seven Sickened in Recent Outbreak By Staff Writer On April 13, 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Join CCPD and DEA in Combatting The Drug Overdose Epidemic on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

The Take Back Session Will Be Held on April 22, 2023 By Staff Writer  The Culver City Police Department is...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Considers Wage Hike for Workers in Hotel Industry, LAX

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

Council Members Price and Yaroslavsky Proposed The Motion By Staff Writer A motion in Los Angeles City Council by Councilmembers...
News, Real Estate

Beverly Hills Takes Ownership of Robinson Gardens

April 17, 2023

Read more
April 17, 2023

By Dolroes Quintana The local government is currently in the process of transferring ownership of the Virginia Robinson Gardens from...

Photo: Jonathan Fain
News, Real Estate

Unveiled: 176 New Apartments at 6733 Sepulveda Boulevard in Westchester

April 17, 2023

Read more
April 17, 2023

New Multifamily Complex Is Across the Street From the Playa District Sandstone Properties’ new residential development at 6733 Sepulveda Boulevard...

Rendering: HDR, Inc
News, Real Estate

Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital Modernization Project Gains Momentum with Arrival of Tower Crane

April 16, 2023

Read more
April 16, 2023

Project expected to be completed in 2028 Construction work on the replacement of Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital has accelerated...

Photos: Courtesy Piccolo.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Piccolo in Santa Monica Introduces Weekend Brunch With Bottomless Mimosas for $22

April 14, 2023

Read more
April 14, 2023

Brunch from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. at Piccolo’s Lincoln Boulevard location in Santa Monica Piccolo in Santa Monica is...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR