March 29, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Elaine Gerety Warner Appointed as Culver City’s New Economic Development Director

Warner to lead economic recovery and business development efforts for Culver City

The City of Culver City has recently announced the appointment of Elaine Gerety Warner as the new Economic Development Director. Warner has been part of the City’s workforce since 2002 and has recently been serving as the Economic Development Project Manager, where she played an integral role in spearheading the City’s economic recovery efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warner has more than two decades of experience in public and private sector management, where she has developed and administered various special projects and programs. Her proficiency covers diverse areas of strategy and planning, special event production, community outreach, marketing and promotion, assessment district formation, policy analysis, and project management.

As the new Economic Development Director, Warner will lead the efforts in creating and managing economic vitality and business development projects, promoting reinvestment and revitalization initiatives, and showcasing Culver City’s unique businesses and commercial districts. Warner’s appointment to the position comes as part of the Community Development Department’s reorganization following the retirement of Sol Blumenfeld. 

Warner is a graduate of Tufts University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Psychology and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from California State University, Long Beach. She currently resides in Culver City with her husband, daughter, and dog, Pixie.

in News, Upbeat Beat
