Jamison Services Utilizes Density Bonus Incentives for Five-Story Building in Sawtelle

Project underway at the intersection of Santa Monica and Federal

Development is underway at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Federal Avenue in Sawtelle. Prolific Koreatown developer Jamison Services, Inc. has started construction on a five-story building that will contain 100 one- and two-bedroom apartments above basement parking for 144 vehicles.

Jamison entitled the site for development using density bonus incentives to permit larger structures than otherwise allowed by zoning rules. In exchange, nine of the apartments are to be set aside for rent by very low-income households.

The project, named Amara according to the Jamison Services website, is being designed by BSB Design. The contemporary low-rise structure will have a U-shaped footprint surrounding a courtyard with amenities such as a gym, a recreation room, and a rooftop deck.

This development marks another addition to Jamison’s portfolio in the area, joining projects in West Los Angeles, Hollywood alongside dozens in Koreatown.