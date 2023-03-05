March 7, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Jamison Services Utilizes Density Bonus Incentives for Five-Story Building in Sawtelle

Rendering: Withee Malcolm Architects.

Project underway at the intersection of Santa Monica and Federal

Development is underway at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Federal Avenue in Sawtelle. Prolific Koreatown developer Jamison Services, Inc. has started construction on a five-story building that will contain 100 one- and two-bedroom apartments above basement parking for 144 vehicles.

Jamison entitled the site for development using density bonus incentives to permit larger structures than otherwise allowed by zoning rules. In exchange, nine of the apartments are to be set aside for rent by very low-income households.

The project, named Amara according to the Jamison Services website, is being designed by BSB Design. The contemporary low-rise structure will have a U-shaped footprint surrounding a courtyard with amenities such as a gym, a recreation room, and a rooftop deck.

This development marks another addition to Jamison’s portfolio in the area, joining projects in West Los Angeles, Hollywood alongside dozens in Koreatown.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Rendering: LOHA.
News, Real Estate

Construction Progresses on Mixed-Use Project on Wesley Street in Culver City

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Development will begin 15 apartments and 14k square feet of office space to 3434 Wesley Street Construction on a mixed-use...
News, Real Estate

The Plight of Downtown LA’s Office Towers: Are Westside CEOs Partly to Blame?

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Brookfield fails to pay a $465 million loan package for the Gas Company Tower at 555 W. 5th St. and...
News

Proposed Fair Chance Ordinance in LA County Would Prohibit Employers From Asking About Criminal History in Hiring Process

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

Ordinance that would prevent most businesses in unincorporated areas of the county from excluding job applicants with past criminal records...
News

Join the LAPD West Bureau’s 10-Week Citizen’s Academy Program

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

The LAPD West Bureau has announced plans to start a Citizen’s Academy at the end of March in the mid-city...

Photo: Chester Brown.
News

LA Firefighters and Paramedics’ Quick Response Saves Mar Vista Man’s Life, Reunited at Fire Station 62

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

52-year-old man stops by at Fire Station 62 Wednesday to thank LAFD responders Over the summer, Los Angeles City Firefighters...
News

Ballona Creek Cleanup Event This Weekend

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

Cleanup to take place Saturday morning at Centinela Avenue and Milton Street. On Saturday March 4, from 9:00 a.m. to...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Skyrocketing Natural Gas Prices Threaten Closure for Some SoCal Restaurants

March 2, 2023

Read more
March 2, 2023

Some owners forced to raise prices and consider temporarily closing due to spike in gas costs Restaurants in Southern California...

Photo: GoFundMe.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Community Members Donate to Provide Housing for Homeless Chef Clive Jackson

March 2, 2023

Read more
March 2, 2023

Goal of organizers is to raise enough funds for future costs of permanent housing By Dolores Quintana Former restaurateur Chef...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Health Nut LA to Open Fourth and Fifth Locations in Santa Monica and Culver City

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Venice and Lincoln boulevard locations planned for restaurant By Dolores Quintana Health Nut Los Angeles, which was formerly a vitamin...

A Sage and Seekers in-person group at Notre Dame High School. Photo: Facebook (@sagesseekers).
News

Nonprofit Initiates Winter Program to Foster Intergenerational Relationships

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Sage and Seekers are slated to begin their winter session at Palisades High School on January 30 By Keemia Zhang...
News, Upbeat Beat

Marina Del Rey’s Ritz Carlton to Host National Charity League Westside Chapter’s Class of 2023 Senior Recognition Dinner-Dance

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Career Panel Event and Class of 2023 Senior Recognition dance set for March 5 and 11 National Charity League Westside...

Photo: CCUSD.
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Arts Foundation Awards El Marino Rainbow Taiko $3,000 Grant

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Grant money will be used to purchase new taikos Culver City Arts Foundation, a local 501(c)3 supporting the creative culture...
News

LA City Council Exploring How to Boost Permanent Housing for the Homeless

February 28, 2023

Read more
February 28, 2023

Less than 6 percent of LA’s housing vouchers resulted in permanent housing last year Los Angeles City Council voted on...
Crime, News

Culver City Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Murder Case

February 27, 2023

Read more
February 27, 2023

Victim suffers serious injuries in February 21 incident Culver City police continue to investigate an attempted murder that took place...

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell commemorate the signing of State legislation to return the land to the closest living heirs of the Charles and Willa Bruce. Credit / County of Los Angeles. Photo: LA County.
News

Heirs of Bruce’s Beach Finalize $20M Sale to LA County

February 27, 2023

Read more
February 27, 2023

Sale finalized on January 30 By Dolores Quintana There has been some controversy surrounding the sale of Bruce’s Beach back...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR