Mayor Bass Launch New Initiative to House Homeless at Culver Boulevard Encampment

Photo: Sam Catanzaro

Two Inside Safe initiatives launched in South LA and Westside

By Sam Catanzaro

City officials have announced a new effort to house people living at a homeless encampment on the Westside. 

Mayor Karen Bass’ Office announced Wednesday that it has started Inside Safe initiatives near South LA at West 87th Street and Western Avenue and on the Westside at Culver Boulevard and S. Slauson Avenue.

According to Bass’ office, people have accepted housing at both sites in motel rooms with services. 

“Inside Safe is our strategy to bring unhoused Angelenos inside in a sustainable way,” said Mayor Bass. “Yesterday, I visited the site in South Los Angeles and spoke with Angelenos who were living in tents and were happy to move into temporary housing. As we scale up our operation, we are going to be able to house more and more Angelenos, and I look forward to continuing that work.”

The first two Inside Safe sites were launched in Hollywood in partnership with Councilmember Nithya Raman at encampments near Cahuenga and the 101 freeway and in Venice with Councilmember Traci Park and housed more than 100 people, according to Bass. 

“I’m proud to partner once again with Mayor Bass to bring much-needed resources to the Culver Boulevard area,” said Councilmember Traci Park.  “I’ve heard loud and clear how important this was for the local community, and I am so relieved that people living on the streets are going to be offered a safe place indoors.”

Inside Safe aims to reduce the loss of life on LA streets, increase access to mental health and substance abuse treatment for those living in encampments, eliminate street encampments, promote long-term housing stability for those experiencing homelessness and enhance the safety and hygiene of neighborhoods.

It seeks to achieve the following citywide outcomes: decreased number and size of encampments across the city, decreased time of moving people from an encampment into housing, increased interim and permanent housing placements, and increased access to mental health care and substance use treatment for people experiencing homelessness.

“Working under the leadership of the Mayor’s Office in tandem with Homeless Outreach Program Integrated Care System (HOPICS), LA Sanitation, and LADOT, we were able to use a compassionate approach to house people who had been seeking shelter while completely clearing the sidewalk,” said Councilmember Harris-Dawson. “We are excited to get our unhoused neighbors in our district housing near their networks. Together, we housed 25 of our neighbors who eagerly accepted housing, dispelling the myth that homelessness is a choice.”

Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)
Senderos Canyon. Photo: Compass.
Rendering: Gabor Ekecs.
Photo: CCPD.
President Barak Obama and Karen Bass – then a congresswoman – at Roscoe's Chicken 'n Waffles on Pico in 2011. Photo: Facebook (@RoscoesOfficial).
