January 9, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Venice Boulevard Apartment Complex Underway

Rendering: Robert James Taylor Architects.

Wiseman Residential building four-story apartment building just west of Venice High School

By Dolores Quintana

Wiseman Residential has begun to build a new project close to Venice High School as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The project was already approved by the Los Angeles Planning Department back in 2020 and is located at 1600 E. Venice Boulevard.

The site is home to several small structures that will be demolished to make way for the new development. The developers have a plan for a four-story building that will hold 77 units of residential housing and a parking area for 43 vehicles. Wiseman Residential is taking advantage of the Transit Oriented Community incentives that rea meant to encourage affordable housing structures close to transit centers that would encourage residents to use public transportation. To receive the incentives, developers must reserve a certain number of the units in the structure as deed-restricted extremely low-income level housing. In this case, TOC incentives only require that Wiseman Residential reserve seven out of the 77 available units as low-income housing. 

1600 Venice is being designed by Robert James Taylor Architects and the renderings show the design as a low-rise structure in the contemporary style that has an exterior of brick and stucco veneers and a rooftop amenity deck along with a central courtyard.

