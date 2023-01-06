The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the campus within five years and an additional 3,500 units of interim housing near the campus within six months. Hear from a lawyer representing the plaintiffs in this video brought to you by SMC.
14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus
Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month
By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...
Bruce Family to Sell Beach Back to County for $20 Million
Sale comes after 2021 LA County Board of Supervisors vote to return of beach back to family’s closest living descendants...
Culver City Proclaims Local Homelessness Emergency
January 5, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Move allows city to operate beyond normal procedures to address homelessness By Sam Catanzaro Culver City officials have declared a...
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Gelson’s Opening Market in Upcoming West End Development
January 4, 2023 Staff Report
Market to open in West End development at Olympic and Bundy By Dolores Quintana Gelson’s Market has a new location...
Westchester Strip Mall Damaged in Fire
January 4, 2023 Staff Report
December 24 fire results in collapsed roof A commercial strip mall in Westchester went up in flames over the holidays,...
Culver City’s Police Chief Stepping Down
January 3, 2023 Staff Report
Manuel Cid to leave Culver City to head the Glendale Police Department Culver City’s police chief is stepping down from...
Local Couple’s Wells Fargo Account Emptied in Fraud Case
January 3, 2023 Staff Report
$68,000 lost in recent incident before bank returns funds A Marina del Rey couple had their Wells Fargo account emptied...
Learn to Rock with School of Rocks Performance Based Music Education Programs
January 3, 2023 Juliet Lemar
School of rock patented results driven programs combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices, making school of rock the ultimate...
Kids Food Delivery Services Takes The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
Rising Food Costs are Causing More People to Rely on Food Banks
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Raising food prices affect the Westside Food Banks ability to purchase food and nourish our community. Consider donating today! .Video sponsored...
Culver City’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022
December 29, 2022 Staff Report
As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for the Culver City area in...
Looking Back on Westside Video Stories in 2022
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
Local Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
Westside Today’s Most Popular Articles of 2022
December 27, 2022 Staff Report
As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. Culver...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus
The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...Read more
POPULAR
14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus
The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...Read more