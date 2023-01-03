Learn to Rock with School of Rocks Performance Based Music Education Programs

School of rock patented results driven programs combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices, making school of rock the ultimate music school offering programs for ages three and up!
Rising Food Costs are Causing More People to Rely on Food Banks
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Raising food prices affect the Westside Food Banks ability to purchase food and nourish our community. Consider donating today! .Video sponsored...
Kids Food Delivery Services Takes The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
Looking Back on Westside Video Stories in 2022
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
Local Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside
December 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.
New Hawaiian Taro Donut Shop Opens on Westside
December 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique...
Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?
December 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.
Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation Dollar for Dollar
December 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...
60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed
December 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...
New Frank Gehry Mixed-Use Project Awaits Approval
December 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
Ring in the Holiday Season With Events at The Fairmont
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...
