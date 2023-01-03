January 3, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Learn to Rock with School of Rocks Performance Based Music Education Programs

School of rock patented results driven programs combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices, making school of rock the ultimate music school offering programs for ages three and up!
.
Video sponsored by school of rock.

in Music, sponsored, Video
Related Posts
Food & Drink, Video

Rising Food Costs are Causing More People to Rely on Food Banks

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

Raising food prices affect the Westside Food Banks ability to purchase food and nourish our community. Consider donating today! .Video sponsored...
Food & Drink, News, sponsored, Video

Kids Food Delivery Services Takes The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
News, Video

Looking Back on Westside Video Stories in 2022

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
Real Estate, Video

The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.
Food & Drink, Video

New Hawaiian Taro Donut Shop Opens on Westside

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness, wildlife

Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
nature, News, upbeat news, Video

Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness, wildlife

Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
News, Real Estate, Video

Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.
Food & Drink, News, Video

Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation Dollar for Dollar

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...
News, Video

60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Frank Gehry Mixed-Use Project Awaits Approval

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
events, Holiday, Video

Ring in the Holiday Season With Events at The Fairmont

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR