Construction Well Underway for LAX Metro Station

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.

Transit center is not expected to open until 2024 

By Dolores Quintana

Metro Los Angeles is well on its way to building the LAX Metro/Transit Center Station after eight months of construction as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The estimated cost of this new transit hub is $900 million and will eventually link LAX to the Metro train system. This station is being built at the intersection of Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street in the city of Westchester, close to LAX itself. This transit hub sits on 9.5 acres of land that is right next to the new K-Line maintenance and storage facility. 

This transit hub aims to facilitate the movement of passengers from the K and C lines and Metro and municipal bus lines onto LAX’s automated people mover system. The following are the bells and whistles of this new transit hub. The transit center is not expected to open until 2024 and until it does, the K-Line cannot be completed. 

  • a 16-bay bus plaza with capacity for charging infrastructure;
  • a multi-level active transportation and bike hub;
  • a vehicle drop-off zone;
  • a customer service center;
  • public toilet facilities beyond the fare-paid zone;
  • commercial space; and
  • a sculpture by Los Angeles artist Glenn Kaino, which will be incorporated into the station’s hub structure.
