The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community gathering space.
.
Video sponsored by DPP
60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed
The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community gathering space.
Burglars Ransacked Playa Vista Shopping Center
Multiple stores at Runway Playa Vista robbed December 7 Burglars ransacked businesses at a Playa Vista shopping center last week....
Missing Senior Last Seen Near Pico-Robertson
Frederic Jones last seen December 7 in the 1500 block of South La Cienega Boulevard A 67-year-old man last seen...
LA City Council Has Banned Oil and Gas Drilling
City Council approves ban over the next 20 years with unanimous vote last week By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous...
LA Street Vendors Sue City Over Ban on Selling in Prohibited Areas
Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach By Dolores Quintana When the California Legislature passed...
New Frank Gehry Mixed-Use Project Awaits Approval
December 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
Hudson Pacific Set to Redevelop Marlton Square Property in Baldwin Hills
December 10, 2022 Staff Report
City of Los Angeles set to enter into an exclusive negotiation agreement with Hudson Pacific Properties By Dolores Quintana There...
City Council Approves Funding for More Westside Protected Bike Lanes
December 9, 2022 Staff Report
Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...
Ring in the Holiday Season With Events at The Fairmont
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...
Man Arrested for Crashing Car Into LAPD Vehicle Near Culver City
December 9, 2022 Staff Report
21-year-old Jose Nicholas Lopez arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer A 21-year-old man has been...
Coroner Finds Anne Heche Not Impaired at Time of Fatal Mar Vista Crash
December 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Report deems actress’s death accidental By Sam Catanzaro A coroner’s report finds that actress Anne Heche was not impaired by...
Expert Gardener Tells us What To Plant This Winter
December 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens..Video sponsored by...
Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City
December 7, 2022 Staff Report
9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery By Dolores Quintana Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown...
Culver City Restaurant Earns Michelin Star
December 7, 2022 Staff Report
18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps
December 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed
The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...Read more
POPULAR
60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed
The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...Read more