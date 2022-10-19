October 20, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Free Samples Are Back at Trader Joe’s

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Free coffee will not be returning

By Dolores Quintana

If you have been missing the always popular free samples at Trader Joe’s, they are coming back after their long absence due to COVID-19 as reported by The Los Angeles Times.  The announcement was made on the chain’s podcast episode that was released this week where the hosts stated, “demo is back” as quoted by The Los Angeles Times. 

On it, Tara Miller, Trader Joe’s director of words and phrases and clauses, said as quoted by The Los Angeles Times, “It hasn’t been possible to offer a lot of product samples in our stores over the past few years, but we are bringing it back with a new approach.” 

However, this wasn’t the first time the news got out. Customers at Trader Joe’s locations with samples started sharing their happiness on social media. One customer actually noted how long it had been in their tweet, “Today, exactly 2 years and 7 months after lock down, I was offered a free sample at #TraderJoes for the first time since the before times. And it was good.”

Matt Sloan, the company’s marketing director said, “Really what it is, is the ability to share with you something we’d like you to taste. We gathered 537 plus [store] captains from across the country to let them know, it’s time to open that bag of chips again. ”While this is good news, one popular item won’t be back. Free coffee is not returning according to a report from CNN Business, who spoke with Trader Joe’s employees who confirmed this sad news.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@DinahsFamilyRestaurant).
Dining, News

Dinah’s Refusing to Leave Historic Restaurant Space During Construction

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain By Dolores Quintana  Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Mr.Bones Celebrates 35 Years With New Festive Additions

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Animals at Local Shelter Seek Forever Home at Fall Adoption Drive

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
News

Los Angeles City Council Remains in Disarray as Cedillo and de Leon Refuse to Resign

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

Pressure continues to mount on Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign By Dolores Quintana As the pressure continues to...
Crime, News, Video

Gallery Robbery, $35,000 in Paintings Stolen

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
Crime, News

LAPD Seek Suspect Wanted for Stabbing Wheelchair Bound Man in Mar Vista

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

LAPD seeks suspect wanted in connection to October 3 incident Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Area are...
News, Real Estate

Infamous Bel-Air Mega Mansion’s Electricity Bills Cost $80,000 Per Month

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...

Rendering: Gensler
News, Real Estate

145,000 Square Feet of Office Space Planned for Watseka Avenue in Culver City

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

Project would replace an existing parking lot  By Dolores Quintana LPC West and Clarion Partner’s newest development project will go...
News, Video

Veterans Against to Purple Line Extension Rally During Biden’s Westside Visit

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
News

Fallout Continues in LA City Council as Nury Martinez and Ron Herrera Resign

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon still in office as of Thursday afternoon By Dolores Quintana Condemnations against the racist...

Ribeye from 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beer and BBQ Fest Coming to Culver City This Weekend

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

BlocktoberFest returns to Maple Block Meat Company  By Dolores Quintana A BBQ and beer festival is coming to Culver City...

Photo: LAFD/Harry Garvin.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Following September Fire, Restaurateurs in Palms Strip Mall in Tough Spot

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

September 17 fire destroys feline boarding center killing 17 cats. Nearby restaurant owners now struggling to make ends meet  By...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Fire Department Girls Camp Registration is Now Open

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Culver City Fire Department’s Girls Camp registration...

Photo: Courtesy Westside Food Bank.
News, Upbeat Beat

Westside Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Returns This Sunday

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR