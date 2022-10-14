October 14, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Veterans Against to Purple Line Extension Rally During Biden’s Westside Visit

During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing.
.
Video sponsored by Ryan Woodward.

in News, Video
Related Posts
News

Fallout Continues in LA City Council as Nury Martinez and Ron Herrera Resign

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon still in office as of Thursday afternoon By Dolores Quintana Condemnations against the racist...
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Music, Upbeat Beat, Video

Westside Artist Collective Brings Flight of Voices & Wine

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations..Video sponsored by...

Ribeye from 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beer and BBQ Fest Coming to Culver City This Weekend

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

BlocktoberFest returns to Maple Block Meat Company  By Dolores Quintana A BBQ and beer festival is coming to Culver City...

Photo: LAFD/Harry Garvin.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Following September Fire, Restaurateurs in Palms Strip Mall in Tough Spot

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

September 17 fire destroys feline boarding center killing 17 cats. Nearby restaurant owners now struggling to make ends meet  By...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Local Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games..Video sponsored by School of Rock.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Fire Department Girls Camp Registration is Now Open

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Culver City Fire Department’s Girls Camp registration...

Photo: Courtesy Westside Food Bank.
News, Upbeat Beat

Westside Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Returns This Sunday

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...

Photo: Kimberley Wong.
News, Upbeat Beat

Spooky Saturday Comes to Culver City This Weekend

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

Music, Crafts, Trick or Treating and More on Saturday, October 15 Halloween is almost here! Save the date for a...

Photo: LAPD
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Brandishing Gun at Mar Vista Bowling Alley

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

Jose Daniel Martinez arrested in connection to September 6 incident The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Operations-West Bureau Gun Violence...
News, Video

Get Ready For Fall With YMCA’s Pumpkin Patch

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Park and Darling Attack Each Other’s Legal Records as Campaign Turns Vitriolic

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

LA City Council District 11 race intensifies  By Sam Catanzaro Traci Park is standing by her legal record following reports...
News

Los Angeles City Council in Crisis Following Leaked Recording of Racist Comments by Councilmembers

October 10, 2022

Read more
October 10, 2022

Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon face calls to resign following leaked tape By Dolores Quintana After a...
Real Estate, Video

Wilshire Blvd to Receive Safety Upgrades and Repaving

October 10, 2022

Read more
October 10, 2022

City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
News, Real Estate

Eviction Moratorium Set to End in Coming Months for Los Angeles

October 8, 2022

Read more
October 8, 2022

Moratorium will end by February 2023 By Dolores Quintana After almost three years, The Los Angeles City Council has voted...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR