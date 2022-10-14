During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing.
Veterans Against to Purple Line Extension Rally During Biden’s Westside Visit
During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing.
Fallout Continues in LA City Council as Nury Martinez and Ron Herrera Resign
October 14, 2022 Staff Report
Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon still in office as of Thursday afternoon By Dolores Quintana Condemnations against the racist...
Westside Artist Collective Brings Flight of Voices & Wine
October 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations..Video sponsored by...
Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.
October 13, 2022 Staff Report
New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...
Beer and BBQ Fest Coming to Culver City This Weekend
October 13, 2022 Staff Report
BlocktoberFest returns to Maple Block Meat Company By Dolores Quintana A BBQ and beer festival is coming to Culver City...
Following September Fire, Restaurateurs in Palms Strip Mall in Tough Spot
September 17 fire destroys feline boarding center killing 17 cats. Nearby restaurant owners now struggling to make ends meet By...
Local Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games
October 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games..Video sponsored by School of Rock.
Culver City Fire Department Girls Camp Registration is Now Open
Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Culver City Fire Department’s Girls Camp registration...
Westside Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Returns This Sunday
Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...
Spooky Saturday Comes to Culver City This Weekend
October 11, 2022 Staff Report
Music, Crafts, Trick or Treating and More on Saturday, October 15 Halloween is almost here! Save the date for a...
Man Arrested for Brandishing Gun at Mar Vista Bowling Alley
October 11, 2022 Staff Report
Jose Daniel Martinez arrested in connection to September 6 incident The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Operations-West Bureau Gun Violence...
Get Ready For Fall With YMCA’s Pumpkin Patch
October 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...
Park and Darling Attack Each Other’s Legal Records as Campaign Turns Vitriolic
October 11, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
LA City Council District 11 race intensifies By Sam Catanzaro Traci Park is standing by her legal record following reports...
Los Angeles City Council in Crisis Following Leaked Recording of Racist Comments by Councilmembers
October 10, 2022 Staff Report
Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon face calls to resign following leaked tape By Dolores Quintana After a...
Wilshire Blvd to Receive Safety Upgrades and Repaving
October 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
Eviction Moratorium Set to End in Coming Months for Los Angeles
October 8, 2022 Staff Report
Moratorium will end by February 2023 By Dolores Quintana After almost three years, The Los Angeles City Council has voted...
