October 7, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Study Finds Local Fault Zone Capable of 7.8 Earthquake

Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone 

By Dolores Quintana

Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.

The study stated that “The Palos Verdes fault zone (PVFZ) extends across the southwestern Los Angeles basin and Inner Continental Borderland, California, and is considered capable of generating large damaging earthquakes with short recurrence intervals” over a magnitude of 7.8 rather than the 7.4 magnitude that was previously reported after new 3-D modeling. 

In the study, the PVFZ, which is a 110 km long fault zone, was found to be a “complex fault geometry and slip patterns suggest that the PVF is a highly segmented fault, which may rupture in moderate-size earthquakes that involve individual segments or large events.”  The study concluded that the PVFZ fault zone had the potential for a magnitude of 7.1 to 7.4 for single‐segment ruptures and 7.4 to 7.8 for multi segment ruptures over time. 

“The Santa Monica Bay segment and RCFZ (Redondo Canyon Fault Zone) should be considered as active seismic sources capable of moderate‐to‐large magnitude earthquake events that would directly impact the metropolitan Los Angeles area,” reads the study. “Given the offshore extent of the fault, it might be capable of generating local tsunamis in the San Pedro and Santa Monica Bay, as well as in the Los Angeles and Long Beach Harbors.”

The good news is that due to the reported slip rate of 1.1 to 5.9 minimum years average recurrence intervals for these single and multi segment rupture scenarios are between 580 to 610 years and 760 years to 1170 years respectively. This does point out, however, that because Los Angeles is located in a seismically active area, we must strive to be ready for seismological events even though the possibility of them happening is low. 

The fault has been active since the Miocene epoch in history and is a major regional seismic source. The Miocene epoch was the first epoch of the Neogene period about 23.03 to 5.333 million years ago. It was about the time that the Apes first rose and diversified as a species and the collisions of the continents were causing mountain ranges to be formed, particularly in the collisions between Asia and the Indian subcontinent and in western North America, Europe, and East Asia. Even though this time period happened long ago, most of the plants and animals were the same as those in modern times.

in News
Related Posts
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Westside Commercial Burglary Spree

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

Douglas Irvin Kaufman arrested in connection to recent spree Police have arrested a man wanted for a commercial burglary spree...

Marianne Williamson speaking with attendees at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Photo: Gage Skidmore.
News

Spiritualist, Best-Selling Author Marianne Williamson Endorses Erin Darling for LA City Council

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

By Nick Antonicello A former candidate for the presidency who is a national best selling author and spiritualist has endorsed...

Mike Newhouse. Photo: Official.
News

LA City Councilmember Rodriguez, Former VNC President, LA Zoning Administrator Newhouse Endorse Park in CD-11

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Traci Park picked up two noteworthy endorsements last week in LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and former...
Crime, News

Three Men Charged in $2.6 Million Robbery of Beverly Hills Jewelry Store in Daylight Smash-and-Grab Theft

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

A federal grand jury this week indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of...
Crime, News

Homeless Man Stabbed in Culver City Robbery

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

Suspect remains at large in connection to October 5 incident A homeless man underwent emergency surgery after being stabbed in...

Photos: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Wildly-Popular Konbi Comes to Culver City

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Konbi has come to Culver City from its origins on the Eastside in Echo Park. The hugely...

Photo: LAX
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Delta’s New Terminal 3 in LAX is the Best Place to Eat in LAX

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana A...

Photo: City of Culver City
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Celebrates Disability Awareness Month

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Did you know that one in four adults in the United States has some type of disability? Join the City...

Photo: City of Culver City
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Art Walk and Roll Festival Returns This Weekend

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Saturday, October 8, 2022 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Live music, vendors, great food and family-fun activities will all be...
News, Video

Chevy Promotes New EVs at Westside Test Drive Event

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...

Left: Dan O’Brien. Right: Denice Renteria. Photos: Official
News

Culver City Chamber Supports O’brien and Renteria in November City Council Race

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Chamber of Commerce Following a comprehensive and deliberative candidate selection process, the Culver City Chamber...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Education, News

Naloxone to Be Made Available at All Culver City Unified K-12 Schools in Coming Weeks

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health providing doses of naloxone at no cost to the District in response...

The 11500 block of Pico Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Man on Scooter Throws Fire Extinguisher at Woman’s Head in West Los Angeles

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Suspect remains at large wanted for Saturday incident on Pico Boulevard A woman was hospitalized over the weekend after a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Westchester Playa Community Coalition Uses Crowdfunding Site to Pay for Legal Challenge

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Over $8,300 raised by group of Westchester residents By Dolores Quintana A group of Westchester residents has appealed to the...

Rendering: Plus Architects.
News, Real Estate

Excavation Underway for Palms Mixed-Use Development

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard  By Dolores Quintana The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR