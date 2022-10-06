October 6, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants

Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants.
.
Video sponsored by Annenberg Beach House.

in Food & Drink, Video
Related Posts
Food & Drink, Video

Local Sports Pub ‘Tavern on Main’ Gives Fans a Front Row Seat

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...

Photo: LAX
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Delta’s New Terminal 3 in LAX is the Best Place to Eat in LAX

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana A...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Artists and Brands Showcased at ‘League of Originals’ Event

October 5, 2022

Read more
October 5, 2022

“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
News, Video

Chevy Promotes New EVs at Westside Test Drive Event

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Real Estate, Video

Veggie Grill Being Replaced by Mixed-use Project on Wilshire?

October 3, 2022

Read more
October 3, 2022

The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
Charity, Video

The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Food & Drink, Video

Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation By Sam Catanzaro Next week two...

Photo: Facebook (@lovecoffeebar).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mar Vista Location Coming Soon for Love Coffee Bar

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop  By Dolores Quintana Love Coffee Bar, a Santa...

Photo: ramenking.co
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Monterey Park’s Ramen King Opening Westside Locations

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey  By Dolores Quintana...
Video, Wellness

Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
Real Estate, Video

50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...

Photo: Facebook (@WillieMaesNOLA).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

By Dolores Quintana While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit down restaurant in Venice, the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kimama Cafe Hopes to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant in Mar Vista or Culver City

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Sisters Marine Lulu and Millie Nene Nabeshima fundraising for venture By Dolores Quintana Kimama Cafe, a vegan restaurant, is working...
Food & Drink

Local Chef Dara Yu Becomes Youngest Chef to Win ‘MasterChef’ Title

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Westside local and Gourmandise School teacher Dara Yu chats with us on the red carpet during the viewing party for...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR