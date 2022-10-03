October 3, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Veggie Grill Being Replaced by Mixed-use Project on Wilshire?

The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire Blvd.
.
