The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire Blvd.
.
Video sponsored by Deasy Penner Podley.
Veggie Grill Being Replaced by Mixed-use Project on Wilshire?
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire Blvd.
Excavation Underway for Palms Mixed-Use Development
September 30, 2022 Staff Report
Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a...
Canon Drive Japanese Minka Home Designed by Jack Charney Hits Market
September 30, 2022 Staff Report
$12.9 million price tag for Beverly Hills property A home designed by Jack A. Charney, known internationally for his iconic...
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population
September 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
September 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood
September 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
September 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...
Mixed-Use Development Slated to Replace Palms Laundromat
Valley-based real estate development firm looks to bring 58 units to 3363-3371 S. Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana At 3363-3371...
123,000 Square-Foot Office Campus Underway in Del Rey
Glencoe Avenue development set to span three acres By Dolores Quintana Developer Mass Equities bought the site in 2019 with...
Framing Begins for Sawtelle Mixed-Use Development
Project will bring 51 units of housing and 939 square feet of retail to corner of Santa Monica and Barrington...
‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location
September 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...
An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood
September 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant. Video sponsored by DPP
Palms 3838 Apartment Expansion Takes Shape
September 16, 2022 Staff Report
California Landmark Group development will bring 42 units of housing to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana California Landmark Group (CLG)...
Carmel Partners Looking to Bring 136 Unit Apartment to Sawtelle
September 16, 2022 Staff Report
By Dolores Quintana A new development could be on the way near the Metro Expo/Bundy station in the future if...
2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A
September 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...
The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
September 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Veggie Grill Being Replaced by Mixed-use Project on Wilshire?
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...Read more
POPULAR
Veggie Grill Being Replaced by Mixed-use Project on Wilshire?
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...Read more