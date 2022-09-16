September 17, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Carmel Partners Looking to Bring 136 Unit Apartment to Sawtelle

Rendering: TCA Architects

By Dolores Quintana 

A new development could be on the way near the Metro Expo/Bundy station in the future if the plans that Carmel Partners have in store are approved. The plans were submitted recently to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning and would replace six single-family homes currently across the street from Expo/Bundy.  

Carmel Partners bought the homes in January of 2022 for a little over $17 million per city records. Those homes’ addresses are 2200 S. Amherst Drive, 2201 S. Bundy Drive, and 12102 through 121114 W. Exposition Boulevard. The developer’s plans are to use the entire plot, .64 acre, to develop an eight-story building that would hold 136 one and two-bedroom apartments, in a mixed use setting with ground floor retail space with 486 square feet above a two-level subterranean parking structure that would hold 93 vehicles. 

TCA Architects are responsible for the development’s structural design and Ground Level, a landscape architectural firm, will be responsible for the outdoor design. According to Urbanize Los Angeles, the structure will be “clad in a combination of stucco, metal panels, and composite wood panels.” Plans also call for a recreation room and two amenity decks on the rooftop. Only some of the building’s frontage is dedicated to the ground floor retail and on the Exposition Boulevard side, some of the housing units will face the street on the ground level and the plans call for more living space on the Bundy side as well. 

Carmel Partners applied for Transit Oriented Communities incentives because of the density of the building and its proximity to the Expo/Bundy Metro Station which would bend the zoning rules to allow for the height of the proposed building. In exchange, Carmel would have to reserve 15 of the units for extremely low-income level tenants.

