September 14, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research

After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and awareness for pediatric cancer research at 2XU Malibu Triathlon. 
.
Video sponsorship – Vistamar School

in Charity, Community, Family, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Mar Vista Chamber of Commerce Merges With Venice Chamber of Commerce

September 14, 2022

Read more
September 14, 2022

Merger will give members greater opportunities to network  The Venice Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome members of the...
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of August on Record

September 14, 2022

Read more
September 14, 2022

Third straight month of record-low water use for Angelenos  Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday announced that Angelenos have achieved the all-time...
Video

Not Your Typical Casino Night Hosted by Century City Chamber of Commerce

September 7, 2022

Read more
September 7, 2022

A casino night with a twist bringing together local businesses to help better our community. Hosted by the Century City Chamber...
Upbeat Beat, Wellness

Coastal Cleanup Day Honoring Our Oceans and Local African American History

August 31, 2022

Read more
August 31, 2022

Bay Street Beach Historic District and the Santa Monica Conservancy along with other local organizations are hosting a coastal cleanup...
Video, Wellness

Kitten Season Brings Tens of Thousands of Kittens to L.A

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

From spring to fall tens of thousands of kittens are born in L.A during Kitten season and Cat Cafe Lounge...

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles’ office. Photo: House & Robertson Architects, Inc.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Legal Aid Providers Awarded $1.1 Million in Grants to Improve Pro Bono Services

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA) will receive $383,696 The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced last week that it...

Artists Cauleen Smith (left) and Cole Sternberg (right) created entirely new flags that comment on the power that flags represent, respectively as a tool of colonization and as a reflection of a society’s ethics and values. Photos: wendemuseum.org.
News, Upbeat Beat

Wende Museum Holding ‘Flag For Our Times’ Competition

August 23, 2022

Read more
August 23, 2022

Deadline for submissions is August 28, 2022 by 11:59 p.m The Wende Museum is calling for artistic flag design submissions...
News, Upbeat Beat

CCUSD Staff and Teachers Return to School With Inspirational Kickoff Event

August 23, 2022

Read more
August 23, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District  Culver City Unified School District teachers, staff and administrators kicked off the...
Real Estate, Video

“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles....
Food & Drink, Video

New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk

August 18, 2022

Read more
August 18, 2022

Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic “street” food including vegan-friendly options. .Video sponsored by The Bike Shop.
Video, Wellness

Local Yarn Artist Creates Public Art From Recycled Materials

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

Local crochet artist London Kaye is creating public art displays across the Westside and helping others express their artistic talents...
Video

What’s Your Favorite Local Business? Vote Now!

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

Voting is now open for the annual Best of Awards!* Voting is a great way to help your favorite local...
News, Upbeat Beat

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, 6 to 8:30 p.m.  at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista Come, sit, stay, and laugh...

Photos: Candance Pilgram-Simmons.
News, Upbeat Beat

Leadership Culver City Seeks Applicants For 3rd Annual Program

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Program aims to encourage greater participation in civic affairs By Staff Writer After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID...

Photo: Facebook (@DowntownCulverCity).
News, Upbeat Beat

Third Wednesdays Hosts Final Event in Downtown Culver City

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

A Taste of Summer Ends on Wednesday evening, August 17 with Tropical Staycation theme The Downtown Business Association (DBA) of...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR