Eleven homeless veterans are once again unhoused after a fire destroyed ‘tiny home’ shelters on the West L.A VA campus.
Fire Destroys 11 ‘Tiny Homes’ Raising Safety Concerns for Temporary Shelters at The West L.A V.A.
LAFD Prevents Fire on 13th-Story of Sawtelle From Spreading
September 8, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD crews put out Wednesday morning fire in just 20 minutes By Sam Catanzaro LAFD crews prevented a fire within...
Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results
September 8, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
Flag Ceremony Held to Honor LA County Lifeguard Derek Traeger
September 8, 2022 Staff Report
September 6 held at the Venice Lifeguard station By Dolores Quintana On September 6, the Los Angeles County Fire Department...
Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently
Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business By Dolores Quintana On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi...
Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant
The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...
Culver City Pizzeria Continues Expansion
Roberta’s Pizza opens in Sportsman’s Lodge By Dolores Quintana Roberta’s Pizza is a Brooklyn-based pizzeria that has been a staple...
Family Demands Answers After Daughter Killed by Drunk Driver in Vista Del Mar
Suspect in June 12 incident had also been arrested for DUI just a few months prior The family of a...
LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Seeks Options for Fully Funding Department of Animal Services Amidst Staff Shortage
Two shelters in the City remain inoperable due to staff shortage Councilmember Koretz recently introduced a motion calling for a...
Enjoy the Last Days of Summer in Downtown Culver City!
Love Local in Downtown Culver City on September 10th! Summer isn’t over yet! Enjoy it’s final days in Downtown Culver...
Culver High Students Earn Academic Honors from College Board National Recognition Programs
These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications Eight...
Los Angeles Rental Prices Drop Despite Upward Trend In Most Of The United States
Could This Mean A Downward Trend Of Rental Prices On The Way? By Dolores Quintana Rental prices in the United...
Lumen West LA In Sawtelle In Final Stages Of Construction
The Rebranded Trident Center Office Complex Was Due In August Located at 11355 W. Olympic Boulevard, The Lumen West LA...
Largest Property In Trousdale Estates Has Been Listed For Sale
Two-acre Estate Located In Exclusive Beverly Hills Neighborhood By Dolores Quintana While it might not have as famous a name...
Three Dollar Tickets To All Films On September 3 At Participating Theatre Chains Like AMC
National Theatre Day Brings Amazing Ticket Price To Film Fans For First Run Films By Dolores Quintana The Cinema Foundation...
Go Go Bird Chef Opens New Fine Dining Restaurant
September 1, 2022 Staff Report
Gunsmoke Restaurant In Hollywood Is Based On Nikkei Cuisine Chef Brandon Kida, owner of Go Go Bird and Go Go...
