Fire Destroys 11 ‘Tiny Homes’ Raising Safety Concerns for Temporary Shelters at The West L.A V.A.

Eleven homeless veterans are once again unhoused after a fire destroyed ‘tiny home’ shelters on the West L.A VA campus.
The Linea Apartments.
News

LAFD Prevents Fire on 13th-Story of Sawtelle From Spreading

September 8, 2022

LAFD crews put out Wednesday morning fire in just 20 minutes By Sam Catanzaro LAFD crews prevented a fire within...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results

September 8, 2022

Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
News

Flag Ceremony Held to Honor LA County Lifeguard Derek Traeger

September 8, 2022

September 6 held at the Venice Lifeguard station By Dolores Quintana On September 6, the Los Angeles County Fire Department...

Photo: Facebook (@Kiriko Sushi Sawtelle Los Angeles).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently

September 7, 2022

Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business By Dolores Quintana On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi...

Photo: Instagram (@chicken_beeratl).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant

September 7, 2022

The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...

Photo: Instagram (@robertaspizza).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City Pizzeria Continues Expansion

September 7, 2022

Roberta’s Pizza opens in Sportsman’s Lodge By Dolores Quintana Roberta’s Pizza is a Brooklyn-based pizzeria that has been a staple...

Vista Del Mar and Imperial Highway. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Family Demands Answers After Daughter Killed by Drunk Driver in Vista Del Mar

September 7, 2022

Suspect in June 12 incident had also been arrested for DUI just a few months prior The family of a...
News

LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Seeks Options for Fully Funding Department of Animal Services Amidst Staff Shortage

September 6, 2022

Two shelters in the City remain inoperable due to staff shortage Councilmember Koretz recently introduced a motion calling for a...

Samba de Duas. Photo: City of Culver City.
News

Enjoy the Last Days of Summer in Downtown Culver City!

September 6, 2022

Love Local in Downtown Culver City on September 10th! Summer isn’t over yet! Enjoy it’s final days in Downtown Culver...
Education, News

Culver High Students Earn Academic Honors from College Board National Recognition Programs

September 6, 2022

These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications  Eight...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Rental Prices Drop Despite Upward Trend In Most Of The United States

September 2, 2022

Could This Mean A Downward Trend Of Rental Prices On The Way?  By Dolores Quintana Rental prices in the United...

Photo: Lumen West LA
News

Lumen West LA In Sawtelle In Final Stages Of Construction

September 2, 2022

The Rebranded Trident Center Office Complex Was Due In August Located at 11355 W. Olympic Boulevard, The Lumen West LA...

Photo: Compass.com
News

Largest Property In Trousdale Estates Has Been Listed For Sale

September 2, 2022

Two-acre Estate Located In Exclusive Beverly Hills Neighborhood By Dolores Quintana While it might not have as famous a name...

Photo: Facebook
News

Three Dollar Tickets To All Films On September 3 At Participating Theatre Chains Like AMC

September 2, 2022

National Theatre Day Brings Amazing Ticket Price To Film Fans For First Run Films By Dolores Quintana  The Cinema Foundation...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Go Go Bird Chef Opens New Fine Dining Restaurant

September 1, 2022

Gunsmoke Restaurant In Hollywood Is Based On Nikkei Cuisine  Chef Brandon Kida, owner of Go Go Bird and Go Go...

