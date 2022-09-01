Michelin Guide Adds Five Westside Restaurants To Their List

The Westside Is Well Represented Among 18 New Additions

By Dolores Quintana

The Michelin Guide has decided to announce 18 of the restaurants in Los Angeles that they have added to their list of excellence ahead of schedule. The press release on their website noted that “These establishments are highlighted as “New” on guide.michelin.com to help food lovers enjoy new discoveries before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars.” It seems like Michelin just had to share about their new discoveries before they are ready to award the coveted stars and Bib Gourmand designations in this sneak peek.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides, said, “By revealing some of the new additions made by our inspectors throughout the year, we enhance our digital tools to further strengthen the ties that bind us to food lovers. We hope that these regular revelations and updates to the selection throughout the year will provide opportunities to highlight the profession and invite everyone to discover and support the restaurants around them.”

Here are the five Westside restaurants that made the grade and the Michelin reviewer’s notes:

Fia Steak: 2454 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica – 200 USD

“Some places are just right for stopping in on a regular weeknight, and then there’s Fia Steak. This no-expense-spared spot is just right for getting dressed up and feeling festive, even if all you’re celebrating is the end of the week.

It has the classic masculine steakhouse look down pat, complete with dry-aged steaks on full display. The menu is a classic paean to meat with opulent touches (spy the separate sections for caviar and Champagne). Seafood-focused starters kick things off—keep an eye out for specials like the Dungeness crab salad topped with a seafood panna cotta. Of course, steak is the reason you’re here, but the decadence continues through dessert, with either a soufflé or a seasonal strawberry trifle with basil ice cream.”

Lulu: 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles – 45 – 50 USD

“Think dining at a museum requires toting a silver tray? Meet Lulu. This charming restaurant may be nestled within a courtyard at the Hammer Museum, but there’s nothing ho-hum about it. Helmed by David Tanis with a little help from none other than Alice Waters, Lulu rewards guests who take a midday break from grokking the art. Fresh produce on display is more than just a design element; it’s a hint at the philosophy of this spot, where the three-course and à la carte menus shift daily.

Solid cooking leans heavily into the seasons while letting the ingredients shine. Dishes are a moving target, but a recent meal of blood orange citrus salad, chicken saltimbocca and Meyer lemon gelato proves that hyper-seasonal and local always steal the show.”

Lumiere: 2025 Avenue Of The Stars, Los Angeles – 79 – 149 USD

“Nestled inside the Fairmont Century Plaza, Lumière is a relaxed brasserie-styled spot for French-inspired cooking. Friendly staff are on hand to offer guidance and share their favorite selections, but you’ll certainly want to indulge in a variety of classics like fruits de Mer and steak frites, if only for the delicious fries. Start things off right by ordering the velvety chicken liver mousse served with an olive jam, or sample the Bayonne, Fermin Iberico or five-year-aged Iberico hams from the charcuterie menu. Seared sea bass is plated with a delicious onion soubise for a pleasing main dish. Then for dessert, you’ll never go wrong with crème brûlée with its pure vanilla flavor and nutty caramelized crust.”

Manzke: 9575 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles – 225 USD

“This eponymous fine dining concept from Walter and Margarita Manzke is in the same building as their more casual Bicyclette Bistro. Here, you’ll settle in for a ten-course tasting menu boasting a contemporary style that blends French techniques with Californian influences and Asian notes.

Ingenuity is everywhere. Wolfe Ranch quail is plated over steel-cut oats and served with a round of boudin blanc with a sauce of black truffle jus, aged balsamic and grated frozen torchon of foie gras. Dover sole sided by a morel mushroom filled with porcini stuffing and sauce vin jaune is pure decadence.

Dessert is equally inventive, as in the avocado panna cotta with mango, calamansi passion curd and coconut ice cream. Though pricey, the vintage cocktail program is interesting.”

Shunji: 3003 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica – 250 USD

“Freshly relocated, Shunji lives on as a notable Japanese counter manned by a chef whose experience runs deep. Inside, a sliding wood partition divides the space into two sections—both standard minimalist in décor, starring beige walls, a dark brown ceiling and that beloved blonde matte wood counter. One is run by Chef Miki Takahiro, while the second, smaller counter, is in the hands of Chef Shunji Nakao. Both offer an excellent omakase.

Begin with a handful of bites, like sesame tofu or smoked King mackerel with dots of green onion and ginger sauce. Then move on to the nigiri, of which sea perch and sea eel are both exemplary. Finish with soup tailed by dessert. It may sound simple, but the quality of product and flavor combinations are anything but standard.”