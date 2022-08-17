Popular Fried Chicken Restaurant Coming to Culver City

10100 Venice Boulevard location panned for The Red Chick

By Dolores Quintana

The Red Chickz is coming to Culver City and construction is in progress at 10100 Venice Boulevard with the restaurant’s distinctive sign already in place. Their first Los Angeles location is in Downtown and the restaurant’s specialty is Nashville Hot Chicken. Red Chickz also uses all natural, 1005 hormone free chicken for their food.

You have the options of wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches, they have an original Chickz sandwich and a chipotle version as well. You can also find Chickz tacos, Chickz loaded wedges, and jumbo shrimp. What’s different about Red Chickz is that they also have an option to order their hot chicken tenders or wings with waffles or french toast. You can even order a chicken french toast sandwich at their restaurant.

The menu offers six levels of “heat” or just how hot the chicken will be, which you can decide for yourself. Sides are potato wedges, cheese curds, pickles and coleslaw and there are, of course, dipping sauces available like BBQ and homestyle ranch.

When I spoke with co-founder Nima Christianson via phone interview, he said that the grand opening of the new location is this Saturday, August 20 at 12:00. Additionally, ESPN will be there with autographed memorabilia to give away.