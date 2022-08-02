Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant and unhoused veterans are pitching tents along Wilshire Blvd.
Hear from a local advocate about what needs to be done to get our veterans off the street in this video…
.
Video brought to you by The L.A Marathon.
Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire
